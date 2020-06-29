As you age, advertisements may remind you that you're not the man you used to be. This can be particularly damaging to your psyche if you have an otherwise happy life; however, it's irrefutable that has you get older, you'll likely face some physical struggles. One area of performance that no man likes to see decrease is his performance in the bedroom. From a lower libido to issues maintaining an erection, you may find yourself losing the sexual bravado you once had as a man. Try these five different ways if you're interested in boosting your sexual confidence.
Get educated.
The saying "knowledge is power" is just as applicable to your bedroom as it is to any other aspect of your life. If you understand more about what turns you on and turns you off, you'll be more likely to feel confident in the bedroom. This greater understanding of sex will help you feel less like you're out of your element, allowing you to relax and enjoy yourself. Although it's a book aimed more at women than men, reading Come as You Are by Emily Nagoski could really help you get inside your head and your partner's better. Heralded as a "master class in the science of sex," you're sure to learn a thing or two from reading Nagoski's book.
Practice your skills.
If you just feel a little off your game, there's no shame in practicing. Many times finding out that you can be stimulated sexually on your own can help you build the confidence necessary to engage with a real partner in the heat of the moment. If you feel like masturbating a more traditional way isn't helping you overcome your problems, consider purchasing a sex android or doll. With advanced features that mimic a human being, you'll be able to add new excitement and vigor into your sex life by practicing with a high-tech sex doll.
Don't be embarrassed if you need a supplement.
Erectile dysfunction is quite common. The problem is that many men are ashamed to talk about it with anyone other than their doctor, and so they feel like they're isolated because of their performance issues. If you're interested in increasing blood flow to help improve your sex life, talk to your doctor about what supplement might be right for you. If you don't want a prescription, VigRX Plus is one of many natural supplements that can help you get harder, maintain your erection longer, and even improve your libido. In double-blind studies, VigRX consistently helped users with erectile dysfunction improve the satisfaction and quality of their sex.
Hit the gym.
Perhaps one of the reasons that you feel less confident in yourself has more to do with your body than your skills. If you've been neglecting your diet and have put on a few extra pounds, hitting the gym could be a great way to boost your confidence. Not only does muscle take more calories to maintain than fat, if you have a slight bicep or can see the outline of your abs, but you'll also feel hotter, too. Feeling better about the way you look will help you get out of your head in the bedroom, allowing you to enjoy the moment and please your partner.
Work with a therapist.
Sometimes, men face different kinds of mental blocks in the bedroom. Whether it's because of past traumas or other feelings of anxiety or depression, these mental health obstacles can be particularly frustrating if you truly want to satisfy your lover but can't seem to get out of your own way. By working through your problems with a therapist, you can get to the root of the issue and ultimately make a change for the better. Therapists have helped people with all sorts of problems get on the road to recovery, and the right counselor will give you all the tools you need to get back in the bedroom with a spring in your step.
