You’ve already probably heard someone say “roses are roses, so it doesn’t matter which color”. Floral experts will tell you that this is not quite true, since flower species and their colors have special meanings ascribed to them throughout history. The meanings behind the many colors of the rose can be dated back in the 1800s Victorian era and even earlier.
If you plan on giving roses as a gift, it wouldn’t hurt to go the extra mile by knowing their meanings. After all, it would be great if you can avoid giving just “friendship” roses to your significant other.
1. Red roses for love and passion
Let’s start with the classic red rose. It is a popular choice for Valentine’s Day because it is the classic “I love you” flower to give your SO. The deep shade of crimson conveys feelings of passion, desire, and commitment – hence, the perfect and timeless symbol for romantic love.
2. White roses for purity
White has always symbolized innocence and purity. That’s why white roses are commonly given during ceremonial occasions like christenings, graduations and weddings. You can also send them with your condolences to someone who is grieving.
3. Yellow roses for warmth and friendship
If you want to express your platonic love for someone, giving them a bunch of yellow roses is a good choice. This color meant jealousy or infidelity back in the 1900s but, nowadays, it stands for warmth just like our yellow sun. This is a good pick if want to express delight, friendship, and affection with messages like “good luck” or “remember me”.
4. Blue roses for appreciation of uniqueness
Due to genetic limitations of the plant, blue rose cannot exist naturally. It has to be genetically engineered and cultured to produce this azure pigmentation. Hence, the blue rose evokes the feeling of mysterious beauty, one that seems impossible or unattainable.
It works well if you want to tell someone that they are beautiful, special and unique. A bouquet of this hue can also signify peace and tranquility, or the intentions of building trust and commitment.
5. Black roses for courage and strength
It is a popular connotation that a black bouquet of roses symbolizes death and bereavement, since it is commonly used in funerals. Some would even say that it sends a threat or a bad message. It doesn’t help its reputation that black roses were associated with witchcraft and black magic in the dark ages.
However, floral experts say that black roses also convey a lot of positive meanings such as courage, unity, and strength. They are ideal if you want to wish courage to someone who is facing a major change or new beginnings in life.
6. Pink roses for gentleness and admiration.
Lastly, we have pink which stands for grace, joy, and gentleness. It suggests a certain feeling of mildness when compared to the passion symbolized by a bright red rose. This makes it a good gift to express admiration of someone.
Parting thoughts – Knowing the meanings behind colors matter.
Now that you know their secret meanings and you’ve picked a color, what’s left is giving the roses to the recipient. And you have a variety of options on how you’d like to style and give your roses. A classic and time-tested way is to give a freshly-cut stem with a single rose bloom, with thorns removed of course.
Aneternity rose also works great, since preserved roses can last fresh for more than a year with minimal care. You can also opt for a bouquet as long as you consider a flower arrangement and size that’s appropriate for the occasion.
If you have something important to say to your loved ones and friends, saying it with roses can make it more special. The colors of the bloom can evoke certain feelings and it gets more effective if you know their meanings
