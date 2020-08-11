Going off to university seems like an awfully exciting adventure, until you get there and realize that it isn’t what you’re expecting. 73% of all students say that their university experience did not live up to their expectations. Partially to blame is our culture of romanticizing unilife and how it will be the best years of your life. However, Millennials are starting their courses with their eyes wide open and a large debt on their backs. There is increased pressure on doing well at university and sometimes that pressure comes at a cost to your mental health.
It happens to (almost) everyone
Approximately 1 in 4 people will develop a mental health problem at one point or another in their lives. Modern life is challenging, there is an insurmountable pressure to do your best. You need to find the best internet service in Houston, have the best job, have the best life, have the best of the best. When you’re in college, you will struggle to juggle multiple responsibilities. You will find yourself terribly alone and in some cases, overwhelmed. While challenges can help you grow, it can also cause you to crumble.
When that happens, understand that it’s completely okay to fall apart. You just need to remember that you’re not broken, you can get back up and trudge on. Life is hard, but so is working out, when you use a muscle often enough, soon it becomes easy. Trust that it gets better.
It’s not shameful to ask for help
You don’t necessarily need to go to the shrink, you can call your mom or your best friend and cry to them about your problems. It’s okay to let them know that you’re not doing okay. Sometimes all we need is to be reassured that we are loved and cared for. We matter, we’re important. It reminds us that we’re not as useless as we think we are. However, if you do need to speak to a professional, you should go ahead and seek help. There’s nothing to be embarrassed about helping yourself.
Reaching out to a coursemate or housemate could help you both academically and mentally as well. It might also be less stressful and feels less serious than going to someone older.
Go out and mingle!
You might not feel like you want to go out and have fun when you have to deal with your assignments, deadlines, bills, amongst other things, but you do need to cut yourself some slack. Give yourself a night off so you can let loose and relax. If partying is not your thing, you can head to the gym or do some other group activity as long as there are other people around with whom you can interact with.
Loneliness is a huge problem in university, especially when you are alienated from your childhood friends and all alone in a new state or country. It’s definitely a lot better once you have your own group of people you can call your friends.
