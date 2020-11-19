Sometimes, it's not just enough to follow a pre-established template to help your business grow. An enterprise only functions as well as its chosen services and many enterprise professionals know this all too well. Between navigating engineering processes and attempting to reach your target audience, it's important that you're using the right services and software platforms for your business. This could include design services to tell your brand's visual narrative, security tools to maintain business integrity, and customizable products that make it easier to navigate daily business tasks.
1. CPQ Software
CPQ (known as configure, price, quote) has been a major asset to sales teams across the country. With CPQ, you can rapidly price quote items, make quick pricing revisions, and use a product configurator to speed up your quoting process. If you need to process orders and price quote more rapidly, CPQ-configurable products like those offered by Configure One are your best bet for each order entry.
2. Presentation Design
While you could always rely on a standard PowerPoint template, you should know that there's so much more to a PowerPoint presentation — it can be a lot more intuitive. In fact, there are entire teams of animation experts and illustrators who work exclusively with PowerPoint and PowerPoint design. From adding infographics and diagrams to developing a pitch deck that shows off your brand's visual story, PowerPoint presentation design services can help you tell your business story. Choose a presentation design company that handles custom graphics, fonts, and presentation templates that can take your professional design to the next level.
3. Enterprise Security
These days, your target audience likely has some concerns about both physical and cybersecurity. You can address the first concern by pairing with a brand like Verkada. Found at verkada.com, the service provider offers enterprise security that is known for its ease of use while still following camera security best practices. The level of service is unmatched and can help you maintain business integrity. If it's your first time incorporating security collateral, products like NVRs can help greatly.
4. Email Marketing Software
Some marketing tools are complex products. Others make it easy to draft a notice of a new product launch, spread new ideas, and give corporate presentations. All you need is the right template, a design team, and a target email address. Many email marketing platforms even include automation tools.
5. CRM Software
It doesn't matter if you're in the event presentation market or you're an enterprise product configurator. You need some form of CRM to nurture your prospective leads through your sales funnel. A CRM can help even new sales people take their efforts to a whole new level while improving customer service.
6. Communications Tools
If you're still relying on free video platforms, you may be doing your business a disservice. Set a budget to invest in tools that will help you do an excellent job of keeping remote team members in close contact. If you're working on a tight timeline, for instance, you don't want to worry about Zoom crashing at an inopportune moment.
7. Analytics Platforms
It's important that you're able to query your general performance. Analytics platforms can help you maintain data integrity and find actionable insights for all branches of your organization, from distributors to executives.
8. HR Services
If you're struggling to handle the vast amount of HR that's required of an enterprise organization, you're not alone. An effective HR tool can streamline the entire department.
9. Coding Libraries
If you don't know HTTP from Javascript, this one's for you. Some businesses need additional assistance when it comes to tech development and digital resources.
10. Payroll Assistance
If you're still manually processing checks in-house, you're losing a great amount of both time and money. A payroll platform can take a bill of material and effectively cut down on the amount of in-house resources your accounting department uses.
From connecting with a presentation design agency for help with your business presentations and imagery to investing in smarter analytics, it's important to have the right tools and platforms on your side.
