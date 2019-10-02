I’ve been seeing so many women wearing oxfords on campus and in the office. Why? I thought this was traditionally a men’s dress shoe? Is there a reason why this shoe style has now become a staple in women’s wardrobes?
It's not surprising that you’re seeing so many women wearing oxfords. In fact, this trend has been going strong for quite a few years now. But even when oxfords aren’t “in,” they’re still a fashionable shoe choice that never truly goes out of style.
In fact, people have been wearing oxford shoes since the 1800s in the U.S. For men, the style of shoe is often worn for formal occasions and in professional settings.
But we’re now seeing women oxford shoes for work as well as casual styles that can be worn out on the town.
One of the main reasons why oxfords are rising in popularity, particularly in the workplace, is because they’re a great alternative to a pair of heels.
As you know, high heels are terrible for your foot and spine health. Modern working women prefer the comfort and versatility that oxfords offer, and they can still maintain a professional look while wearing them.
Boyish yet classy, oxfords can be paired with fitted pants for a formal look or cuffed dark jeans for a business casual look.
Quality oxfords are made with leather which conforms to your foot’s natural shape. Many also have ergonomic and foam footbeds that further add to the comfort of these shoes. If you spend a lot of time on your feet at work, you’ll appreciate the low heel of the oxford shoe and the comforting footbed.
Although comfort is important, style is equally as important. With oxfords, women can maintain a professional appearance and still meet dress code standards. Women can stay on trend both in and out of the workplace with a sharp pair of oxford shoes.
Along with comfort and style, women are also drawn to oxfords because of their durability. A good pair of heels can last you a few years, but a good pair of oxfords can last a lifetime. High-quality oxfords are traditionally Goodyear Welted, which adds to the support, durability and water-resistance of the shoe. It also allows the shoe to be resoled whenever necessary.
Oxfords are easy to pair with a variety of styles, whether you’re going for formal business wear or business casual. It’s very trendy for women to pair oxfords with a pair of fitted dress pants, a fitted blazer and a button-down dress shirt. The masculine business-casual look is very on-trend right now, and the look is every bit as chic as it is practical.
When out of the office, these shoes can be worn with denim jeans and a casual shirt for a night out with friends.
The oxford trend isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, especially in the workplace. We may see the style transform over time, but women will continue wearing these shoes to work simply because they’re practical, comfortable, fashionable and professional.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.