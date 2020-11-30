Whether you already have a dog or you are planning on introducing a puppy into your family, you likely want to know what dog food is best for them. It is important to do your research and look for expert advice when deciding between all of the options available.
So, keep reading to find out more about the best food for your dog's health.
Analyse the ingredient list
One of the most important things when deciding on what dog food to buy is learning how to read and analyze the ingredient list. However, there are several other things to take into account too such as allergies or sensitivities that are particular to your dog.
When looking for dog food, pay close attention to the list of ingredients. This will help you to identify whether the food is vegetable or meat-based. Some foods are based on corn or rice, however, most dogs are better suited to a high-protein, meat-based food with lamb, chicken, or fish.
The next thing to look out for is the type of meat that the food contains. Look for labels that specifically state the type of meat that the food includes whether it is beef, chicken, or lamb. If the packaging simply states "meat," it is difficult to tell what type of meat is inside. "Meat" usually denotes bone meal or byproducts from a range of different animals. In the same way that "poultry" likely means the by-products of any bird.
Things to avoid
There are also a few ingredients to be aware of that you should avoid. Things such as dyes (as it does not matter what color dog food is), high sugar or salt levels, solvents, and preservatives such as BHA, BHT, and propylene glycol should all be avoided.
Types of dog food
There is a range of different types of dog food available, which can sometimes make the process of picking the right one overwhelming. There is both wet and dry food available, as well as refrigerated and fresh, so how do you choose which is right for your dog?
Organic dog food
It is important to know that words such as "natural" are not regulated and can be placed on the label of almost anything, the word "organic" is more informative. If a dog food is labeled "organic," it is free of synthetic hormones, pesticides, antibiotics, and preservatives. The ingredients are also not genetically engineered, irradiated, or grown with the use of chemical fertilizers.
Dry, wet, or canned dog food
The high water content in wet dog food can make it more expensive in the long run, as you are paying for water compared to dry food. Dry food offers friction when your dog chews it which helps to keep their teeth and gums clean and healthy. Dry food is also a lot less messy than wet food can be, and is often a lot more affordable than wet options.
However, it is important to note that dry food often contains a lower protein or meat content than wet food and is often filled with grains, potatoes, or legumes. Thus, if you choose dry food, it is usually a good idea to mix it with some meat or even some canned food.
Grain-free dog food
Grain-free dog food has become more and more popular, however, there is a suggested risk related to grain-free diets. More research needs to be carried out but speak to your veterinary professional before placing your dog on a grain-free diet.
It is also a good idea to get your pet insured for your peace of mind. Consider pumpkin insurance for your beloved pet.
To sum up...
There is a huge range of dog food choices available and it is hard to know what one is right for your dog. Largely a high-protein, meat-based food that is free from chemicals or toxic preservatives is best for your dog.
