Recently I was on a business trip with colleagues when I learned Ive been folding my dress shirts the wrong way for years. At the last minute our hotel ran out of rooms and a co-worker and I had to share the very last suite in the entire city. But it turned out to be great, because as I was unpacking I noticed my friend had his shirts packed differently that mine and later I couldn't help but notice how his were practically wrinkle free compared to mine. So, later I got the secrets on how to fold dress shirts from him, and today i will impart this wisdom to you. If you'd like to find out some of the tricks I learned that day then read on in my article titled folding dress shirts: 3 important tips.
Most times when folding a dress shirt, it's because you are traveling and packing your shirts, along with everything else, in your suitcase or bag. But, whether you are folding your shirt and putting it in a drawer or shelf, or folding it for packing, there are some ways to do this that ensure the best results. Before we get into the methods lets go over a few factors that will determine just how wrinkled your shirts might get. I think the biggest thing is the fabric and weave of your shirt. Something like silk or terry cloth fabric can be very wrinkle prone, and if you are folding or packing a fabric or weave like that, you should plan on spending some extra time touching up your shirts before you wear them. We will go over how to touch up your shirts below.
In general however, you can follow these steps to get the perfect fold. 1. Lay the shirt flat, making sure it’s buttoned up. Fully buttoning the shirt will ensure a tight, wrinkle-free fold. 2. Fold the sleeves to the middle of the back. Fold in each sleeve horizontally, so that the cuffs cross over the middle of the back. Take care not to fold in the shirt’s side seams. 3. Fold the sides to the middle. Fold in both sleeves again, this time bringing the shirt’s side seams in evenly from shoulder to hem, so they meet under the collar, forming a broad V shape there. (The sides won’t necessarily meet farther down the shirt.) 4. Fold in half lengthwise. Holding the bottom of the shirt with two hands, fold the shirt in half lengthwise from the bottom up, so that the bottom edge of the shirt rests below the bottom of the collar. (Do this once or twice, depending on the length of the shirt and the depth of your storage space.) Flip folded shirt over and store.
Perhaps you've heard of the other manner for packing and storing your dress shirts before, I'm talking about rolling your shirts. You can use this method if you are trying to save space in your closet or suitcase, but for me, it's the less preferred approach. First, lay the shirt out and button every other button. Then fold the collar upwards. Next, fold the sleeves diagonally across the front of the shirt in an “X” shape. Then, smooth out wrinkles. At this point you can either stack more shirts on top of this one before rolling or choose to roll this one individually. Next, you turn up a few inches of fabric on the bottom of the shirt and fold the sides of the shirt inwards in sections making up roughly one third of the width of the shirt. Then tightly roll downwards, starting at the collar. Use the few folded inches at the bottom of the shirt to hold the roll together.
One last tip I want to make sure I mention is, regardless of how you fold your dress shirts, be sure to invest in a portable steamer you can pack along with your shirts. Taking the time to give your recently folded shirts a quick steaming will put the finishing touch on your clothes and you can be sure the wrinkles will be gone and you will be putting your best face forward. It's worth the effort to fold, roll and steam your shirts, the last thing you want on an important business trip are wrinkled clothes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.