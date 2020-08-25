When operating your business you never know what can happen. Lawsuits can happen, accidents. The list is endless. And unfortunately, many business owners do not have a business lawyer to go to for advice. It is almost impossible to run a successful business without having good business lawyers.
Most small businesses do not think that they need a business lawyer right? After all what could happen to me? But guess what if you are getting sued and do not have a business lawyer then it is pretty much too late. You will be stuck paying the lawyers fees or even worse being forced into settling because of how expensive these cases tend to get in most states (if there isn't an attorney involved). So when I say "get yourself some legal help. Don't wait until things start going wrong" my point here was just as important; don't delay. You do not want to risk losing your business due to not having the right protection. If you cannot afford any kind of personal injury attorneys this might mean bankruptcy. For those who haven't been through something like mine before please understand that we were lucky enough to find one person willing.
What should my business lawyer know?
A good business lawyer will be knowledgeable in all areas of business and can assist you quickly as sometimes deals have a very short window of time to go through. Here what they should be knowledgeable in.
● Taxes and licenses- You lawyer should know how to properly file all of you business and tax items. Although your accountant will handle your tax stuff it is still very important for your business lawyer to go through them.
● Contracts- Your lawyer will need to know how to draw up a contract quickly and effectively for a business deal. Your lawyer will also be the one who sends legal documents to others. He will also help you respond to other contracts that are being asked of you to sign.
● Products and services- Your business lawyer should be able to register any products and services that you may do to you. Making sure that this gets filed quickly is very important because this will ensure that it is your original work and that there is no copyright infringement anywhere.
● When picking your lawyer do not forget to ask questions. Make sure that they are knowledgeable in all the areas that you require.
Big firm or small
When choosing a firm of business lawyers, you are going to want to think about the size of your business. Is it going to be more of a corporation or big business? Or is it going to be a small one or two shop type of business? That will be the most important factor in picking a business lawyer. If you are planning to make to your company a corporation or big enterprise then it is probably smarter to go with a bigger firm with lawyers knowledgeable in corporation business law.
When having a business lawyer on your side you are giving yourself the ease and comfort of knowing that if anything happens you will most likely be ok. Having a good lawyer can make you get a lawsuit not so stressful. At least that is the concept.
Laws and regulations
You definitely want a lawyer who knows the laws and regulations of your company. Some business categories have a high turnover rate of laws and breaking the law could very well land you in jail, or have your company shut down.
Having a business lawyer could reduce the chance of lawsuit from employees. We all have heard of that one company wh got sued by a disgruntled employee and the business won the lawsuit because they had a smart business lawyer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.