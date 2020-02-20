If your New Year's resolution was to lose weight and become healthier, you might be struggling as the months continue on. Making any behavioral change can be difficult to stick with, and reducing the number of calories you eat can be particularly challenging. Thanks to holidays, social gatherings, and birthdays, it seems like every month, people are faced with more choices about the food that they put into their bodies.
One of the most difficult aspects of social meals to navigate is alcohol consumption. After all, grabbing a beer after a long day at work with some coworkers can often result in big dividends in your standing in the workplace. By the same token, getting drinks with friends or a champagne toast is also associated with celebrating important milestones. If you're on the fence about how alcohol can affect your weight loss journey, here's what you need to realize.
Calorie restriction is harder with alcohol in the equation.
If you've been reading a lot of articles from the experts at Cutting Calories, then you understand the importance of using a well-balanced diet and exercise in order to reduce the number of calories you expend each day. In order to lose just one pound a week, you need to have a caloric deficit of about 500 calories a day, or 3500 calories a week. This means eating about 1200 to 1400 calories a day if you're a woman and 1500 to 1800 calories a day if you're a man, depending on your activity level.
If you exercise a lot, it may be appropriate to consume more calories, all of which you can determine from reading more about fitness and diet on Cutting Calories. All of this math gets more complicated, though, when you introduce alcohol into the mix. This is because, unlike other foods that have nutritional value in the form of vitamins and protein, alcohol is what's referred to as empty calories. This means that depending on what you're drinking, you could be adding hundreds of calories to your diet without even thinking of it.
Alcohol can slow your metabolism down.
Aside from making it trickier to count your calories and artificially increasing your calorie count for the day without providing you with actual sustenance, alcohol also slows your metabolism down. Your metabolism plays an important role in processing the food you eat and burning fat. When you exercise, you help to train your metabolism to work harder, which can help you lose body fat when combined with reducing your calorie intake. However, different types of alcohol impact your metabolism differently. The higher ABV the alcohol that you consumed is, the more it affects your metabolism and how you metabolize other foods, too.
Alcohol may hurt your sleep.
Although you may not realize it, sleep is an important part of weight loss. If you're facing one of many sleep disorders or aren't getting a good night's rest from drinking, the effects on the body can be quite similar. When you don't get enough sleep, your body increases its cortisol levels, which can negatively impact the way your body processes fat. Sleep is also important when it comes to producing growth hormones that aid in the building of muscle and burning of fat. Drinking too much alcohol can affect your sleep quality and the amount of REM sleep you geet, causing fatigue and other problems.
Ultimately, how you address alcohol consumption in your diet is up to you. While some people choose to avoid alcohol altogether in order to maintain a lifestyle with fewer calories, if you're accurately counting your calories each week you can still find a way to make room for alcohol in your diet.
Especially for those practicing intermittent fasting, it's important to ensure that you've had something to eat when you do consume alcohol. Many times, people will try to drink the same amount that they did prior to cutting their caloric intake, which can make you get drunk accidentally as your body has less in its system. Be sure to drink in moderation if you're on a calorie cut so that you don't endanger yourself or your weight loss goals.
