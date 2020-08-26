Today’s world is full of confronting news, overwhelming and fast-moving social media, and a lack of time to actually focus on ourselves.
This is why we are convinced books are making the ultimate comeback. Reading a book is one of the best alternatives to mindlessly scrolling through your phone or watching the same old depressing news cycle.
And best of all, books have never been more accessible and easy to read than ever before. Platforms like Holloway have made reading a digital and communal experience. If you aren’t sure what a word means, you can click on it to learn more. If you want to go directly to a reference or footnote, just hover your mouse over it. If you want to highlight something and then realize you actually wanted to highlight something else, you can easily correct it. And best of all, if you want to make a note or a comment, you can type it in and add it to the community forum!
Reading books on platforms like this is a new and innovative way of keeping us all connected through technology while allowing us to also embrace one of the most powerful creative and development outlets that have aided humans for generations.
Often, when it comes to selecting a book, the most challenging part is actually deciding what one to read! Well, we are about to make your life a whole lot easier, as we’ve got the ultimate suggestion for you.
Put reading Angel Investing: Start to Finish by Joe Wallin and Pete Baltax at the top of your reading list! And to ensure that you have the ultimate reading experience with this epic book here is everything you need to know about Angel Investing.
1. What is Angel Investing?
An angel investment is when a lender provides a kick-start of capital for a company that is normally just starting out—also known as a start-up—and in return, that business will pay off debt with interest or provide equity in ownership. It is a big risk as there are many uncertainties with angel investing, and that is often why those that decide to lend are known as a business angel. They are literally that lifeline that can save the whole company and give it an important shot at life!
2. Is Angel Investing easy?
To be honest, no! Wallin and Baltax take readers through the realities of angel investing and the challenges that investors need to be prepared for. It all comes down to being able to negotiate a worthwhile deal and getting the confidence needed to know the company you are investing in is worthwhile. There is a big risk and reward factor and the book will take readers through navigating their way through it all.
3. Can anyone become an Angel Investor?
Short answer—yes! Being an Angel Investor is something that anyone can do, it really just depends on the capital you have to back yourself and your knowledge of the business world. While reading Wallin and Baltax’s book won’t do it all for you, it will help you gain important knowledge, tips, and realities of angel investing and everything that others have learned from doing it themselves.
4. Are there different types of Angel Investors?
Yes! There is a whole range of investors that can do this. The first being the classic go-to for backing—family, and friends. Those that personally know a business that needs a kick of capital are often some of the first to offer up their spare cash as they have an emotional connection to the success of the business. This is where the book comes in to play, as it helps ensure that these emotional decisions also remain rational. Then there are the domain investors, who have a real niche in a specific industry that the start-up falls into. They are often very zealous about investing and a big cheerleader for success. And of course, there is also a super-angel investor. These are the investors with incredibly large financial backings to give a company a whole lot of capital to get going. No matter who is looking to invest, Wallin and Balltax make it very clear that business should equally do their due diligence and there should be mutual confidence in the angel investment!
5. Does Angel Investing even work?
Yes, angel investing is becoming more and more popular throughout the last decade and is a large contributor to the rise of the start-up world becoming so dominant in the business world. Many companies that are well established today got their start with an angel investment.
Whether you are wanting to be an angel investor yourself or merely interested in the topic, reading Wallin and Balltax’s well-written and researched book will take you on an intelligent journey on how lifelines are at the core of any new business’s success and can equally be the downfall if not approached correctly.
