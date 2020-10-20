Life has a way of throwing us curve balls when we least expect it - that's why we get insured. We all want to save where we can, and a great place to do this is on your monthly premiums. From medical to car insurance, each different policy you have is a necessary evil you can't avoid.
Saving on Those Premiums
Insurance isn't getting any cheaper, and we're all looking for ways to cut costs and save as much as possible. In 2019 the average American household spent $5,000 per person only on health care.This is just one of the policies you need to ensure you and your family gets protection from the unexpected.
Bundle Policies Together
There are a variety of insurance companies that’ll give you a better rate if you have more than one policy with them. So if you have a house, a car, and other incurables covered with different insurance companies, try bundling them together to find cheap car insurance policies and house cover under the same provider.
Look for Some Discounts
Some companies offer discounts for a variety of things, from never having been in an accident to having served in the military. Find out from your insurer if you qualify for any of these discounts; you might be surprised and eligible for more than one.
Work With Independent Insurance Companies
Don't settle for the first company that gives you a quote. Find out from different companies what they can offer you and hunt for the best deal on the market. Each company has its advantages and unique offerings, so look out for one that best suits your needs. Independent insurance providers also tend to have fewer clients and can give you a more personalized service.
Don’t Have Unnecessary Policies
It's essential to have cover for everything you own, but you don't want to go overboard and get unnecessary coverage. This will only end up costing you more. Also, keep an eye out for add ons within the policy that cost you more.
Increase Your Deductible
This might be a risky strategy to use, but increasing your deductible is one of the quickest ways of reducing your monthly premium. Your deductible is the amount you need to pay out of your pocket before your coverage kicks in.
Improve Your Credit Score
Many insurance companies look at your credit score when determining what to charge you for your policy. Studies have shown that people with better credit scores have fewer claims and offer a lower risk to the company.
In Essence
Even though it isn’t something we think about every day, insurance is certainly something we need every day. You never want to be caught in a situation where you need cover and don’t have it. So ensure you get the proper coverage at the best rate possible and sleep easy at night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.