Does stress have you feeling like you’re pinned against the wall and can’t escape? For many of us, the stress of everyday life can often be overwhelming, and when we get overwhelmed, it opens the door to other (less than healthy) ways to manage and reduce our stress.
Instead of turning to unhealthy habits or substances when stress gets the best of you, try one of our seven methods for managing stress.
Whether it’s cannabidiol oil before bed, daily exercise, or spending more time with friends and family, each of these seven methods is easy, effective, and all-natural. You won’t find any synthetic solutions here!
1. Cannabidiol Oil
CBD oil has become wildly popular in the United States in recent years, and the market looks like it’s only heading upwards as time passes. With such an increase in demand for CBD products, it leaves one to wonder, “What is it about CBD oil that people love so much?”
CBD oil is extracted from Cannabis and refined into an oil, which can be taken orally. CBD can also be included in gummy candies, tinctures, topicals, and capsules. Millions of people take CBD on a regular basis for the amazing health benefits it has to offer; including anti-anxiety properties.
Stress causes anxiety, which can make the stress worse. When you start overthinking things, you tend to miss details or focus too much on specific details, causing your brain to work overtime. The best CBD oil can help reduce anxiety and help improve focus, so you’ll be able to better manage your stress, identify your stressors, and create a plan to reduce or eliminate future stress.
2. Regular Exercise
Keeping your body in motion is so much more important to your mental health than you might realize. Exercise is an effective and easy stress-relief method, but how does it work? For starters, exercise keeps your muscles active and improves blood flow, which thereby improves the flow of oxygen throughout the body; including to the brain. With more oxygen available, your brain tends to be less “clouded” and more focused.
Exercise also acts as a good distraction from what’s stressing you out. Since you’ll be focused on your reps and calories, your mind won’t wander quite as much, and you can shift your focus away from the things causing you stress.
It’s also an excellent outlet for your emotions. You can work through negative emotions via exercise, which is much healthier than brooding over them.
3. Spend More Time With Loved Ones
Being around the people you love the most when you’re feeling stressed has actually been proven to have a calming effect. The sense of community you feel when you spend time with loved ones can help guide you during difficult times, and actually inhibit or minimize the release of stress hormones into the body.
Best friends, family, or favorite co-workers can help make stressful times more bearable. It certainly helps to have a friend at the office, especially during those busy days when you’re feeling overwhelmed. Likewise, coming home to the people you love after a long day can be incredibly therapeutic in its own way.
4. Creative Outlets
Many people turn to creativity as an outlet for stress, channeling their anxiety into something beautiful such as a song, piece of art, poem, or other creative piece. This method of stress relief is not only effective but good for the brain as well.
Playing music, creating art, or writing stimulates the brain and actually helps to improve focus while simultaneously reducing stress levels.
This is especially helpful if you’re dealing with negative emotions or troubling life experiences that have you feeling stressed. You can express those feelings in a much healthier way than say, turning to drugs and alcohol.
5. What You Eat Matters
Have you ever wondered why you feel awful after you eat poorly? What you eat has a huge effect on both physical and mental health. Putting the right foods into your body ensures you’re burning clean fuel and creating healthy energy for your body’s systems. When you eat poorly, you’ll feel sluggish, lethargic, and even sad.
Not to mention, if you’re eating poorly and gaining weight, you could be causing yourself even more stress by developing a poor self-image. Don’t shoot yourself in the foot! Eat healthy so your brain and your body can remain healthy.
6. Positive Mindset
Mindset is everything when it comes to how you navigate life’s challenges. If you go into things with a negative mindset, you’re going to get negative results, because that’s the expectation you’ve set for yourself. Once you set that expectation, you won’t work to prevent it, and thus, it occurs most of the time.
Changing your mindset to a positive and self-loving one isn’t easy, especially if you’re well-engrained in a negative one; but it can be done. The way you look at yourself will dictate your success or failure in dealing with stress in a healthy way. Work on you first, then tackle the other problems.
7. Time Management
One of the most common causes of stress is that there never seems to be enough time in the day. Have you ever felt that way? That no matter how efficient you are, there never seems to be enough time to get all of your projects done? Many of us experience this feeling on a daily basis, which causes its own level of stress.
Time management is a skill that starts with self-discipline. This means prioritizing your time, learning to say no, disciplining yourself to follow a sleep schedule, and creating a to-do list when necessary. Once you learn to master your time, you’ll find that you experience much less stress overall.
Stress Doesn’t Rule You
Don’t let stress rule your life. There are dozens of ways to reduce and manage stress, and none of them should be ignored. Developing habits such as a sleep, exercise, and time management routine go well beyond stress management as well and can help you in all other areas of your life.
