For most people writing seems to be quite an easy task. We write something every day: we text a friend, take notes down on a meeting, make a diary entry and much more. Besides, when you are reading a book or an article online, good writing seems effortless as all the sentences flow naturally and easily in your mind. However, once your pen is about to touch the paper, all the words vanish turning your mind into pristine desert.
While for some writing is a talent, for others it’s a craft to learn. The good news is that practice makes perfect and this principle works with writing as well as with any other activity. Nevertheless, you should not mindlessly waste your time and copybooks to improve your writing skills. Here we’ve collected a few simple and efficient tips for taking your writing to the next level.
Define your goal
The very first thing you should do, and probably the most important, is to define what purpose you pursue. Without motivation your desire to improve your writing will vanish as quickly as it has appeared. Besides, there exist various approaches to learning how to write depending on how you’d like to use your writing skills in the future.
Let’s say you are a science or technology student. Sure thing, besides your IT courses you must take up literature or ethics or even basic English language courses. If your goal is to improve your writing skills to pass your course assignments with flying colors, it will be much easier to purchase your homework and relax with Edubirdie. IT students don’t do much essay writing after graduation, as it happens. However, if you are an English major with an intent of becoming a published author, writing should be one of your top priorities during university.
Find appropriate resources
Once your goal is set and you are motivated enough for continuous learning and practice, you should start by doing a little bit of research. Nowadays, the Internet offers a vast amount of various resources that will help you polish your writing skills in the domain of your choosing.
The most obvious resource for beginners is reading. For developing your academic writing, you should read scientific articles; for becoming a professional fiction writer, you should focus on literature masterpieces. Reading helps students acquire new vocabulary, polish their use of language and get used to a particular style of writing they are pursuing.
Polish your language
A good writer always stands out by the ease of flow and thoughts in his works. In order to achieve this effortlessness, you should put much work into your language. Your sentences should be clear and logically organized, your grammar should be perfected. Using apps like Grammarly or Thesaurus won’t harm your writing at all, though some of their recommendations should be taken with a pinch of salt.
That’s the point when enrolling in a writing class or at least picking up some basic principles inherent to a particular writing style will be advantageous for developing your skills. Moreover, if you engage in some kind of activity connected with writing, for example, NaNoWriMo or #WriteAcrossAmerica marathons, will add a motivation for you to stay on track.
Be criticized
While criticism is an unpleasant experience we usually try to avoid by all means, it is inevitable in writing and crucial for developing brilliant writing skills. Each person reads and views the text differently and a fresh eye will always be a better helping hand than you re-reading your story a hundred times.
Blogging and publishing platforms like Medium, WattPad or Inkitt will be a great place to start. Not only will you have opportunities to get your stories peer reviewed and criticized, you will also be able to publish under a nickname (if you are reluctant to disclose your identity) or build up awareness of yourself as an author and a writer.
Stick to an idea
Even writers who preferred stream of consciousness as their narrative mode express several clear ideas and teach a few lessons through their writing. And a lot of young writers fall in the trap of starting to write a story without a clear outline or an idea they would like to convey. A vital thing here, especially in the domain of academic writing, is to have all your thoughts perfectly organized. Whether you are working on a simple essay or a science fiction book, planning should come first and writing second.
What is more, outlining allows you to put off the process of writing for a bit of time and consider whether your story is good enough and compelling for the reader. Instead of painstakingly crafting the next paragraph or chapter, it’s better to deliver a wholesome idea in the first place. Ask yourself whether your story is relevant and whether you are truly into writing it. If the answer is yes, don’t hesitate to start.
Writing is a skill that can be developed like anything else. All you need to do is practice and aspire to reach your goals as an independent author. If you are passionate about your writing, you’ll definitely find the audience to enjoy it as you do.
