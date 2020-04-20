Are lab-grown diamonds GIA certified?

Diamond jewelry is a highly desired product by many. Whether you're shopping for an engagement ring for your fiance or a sparkly bracelet for your mother's birthday, there's an allure to diamonds that most women can't resist. That being said, it's important to remember that that allure is not just specific to natural diamonds.
Lab diamonds are becoming an incredibly viable and beautiful alternative to real diamonds, and they are still being held to the same standards. That standard of quality is true whether you're reading various Agape Diamonds reviews online, or are having them appraised. In both situations, lab-grown diamonds perform just as well, if not better than natural diamonds. If you're wondering if lab-grown diamonds like the ones from Agape Diamonds are GIA certified, here's what you need to know.
What is the GIA?
One governing body that has reviewed the quality of diamonds since the 1930s is the GIA, also known as the Gemological Institute of America. Since 1931, GIA has been the authority on all sorts of minerals, from diamonds and gemstones to pearls, providing knowledge and information on gems and jewelry and ensuring the quality of these stones reach a certain standard.
The non-profit was established by Robert M. Shipley, who also published the first issue of "Gems & Gemology" and whose work in the field lead to the certification of gemologists. Since its inception, the GIA has become one of the leading graders of diamonds, scoring them on the four C's most jewelers and consumers have heard about: clarity, cut, carat, and color.
What does GIA certification mean for consumers?
GIA certification is a way to protect yourself as a diamond buyer. It's an unfortunate truth that many scammers and crooks use the high value of diamonds and the potential to undercut these prices as a way to sell sham diamonds for a fraction of the price. Don't fall for deals that sound too good to be true!
If you're interested in buying a diamond for a loved one or special occasion, don't get distracted by a low price and alluring sparkle. Paying hundreds or even thousands of dollars for a fake diamond is a quick way to lose your hard-earned money, so it's always best to shop from jewelers who sell GIA-certified diamonds, such as Agape Diamonds. Having this type of protection ensures that you're making an investment in something that actually has the value you're spending on it.
Are lab-grown diamonds GIA certified?
It's important to note that lab-grown diamonds are real diamonds, and so any lab-grown diamond above .5 carats does get certified by the GIA. This is because they're virtually similar, save for the conditions in which they're created. This means that chemically, optically, and even physically the diamonds are the same regardless of the fact that some diamonds are naturally occurring, while others are made in a lab.
Since these properties mean that lab-grown diamonds are true diamonds, the GIA will still certify lab-grown diamonds. In fact, lab-grown diamonds can be certified by any number of nonprofit, independent certification organizations, including the GIA, EGL, GCAL, or IGI.
Clearly, the Gemological Institute of America has a key role to play in the diamond industry. From scoring naturally occurring and lab-grown diamonds according to its famed four C's to helping protect consumers from wasting money on fake diamonds, the GIA is invaluable to both jewelers and consumers. If you're looking for a great deal on lab diamonds which have been appropriately appraised, you'll always be able to find a beautiful ring or set of earrings from a reputable jeweler such as Agape Diamonds.
