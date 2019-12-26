Adversity is a fact of life. No matter what you choose to study or where you eventually work, everyone feels stressed out from time to time. The bad news is that college students tend to feel the strain more than their fair share. Indeed, according to one article, 84 percent of college students reported feeling overwhelmed by their responsibilities. If you’re struggling to keep up with your workload and feel tightly wound as a result, then this blog is for you. Here are five healthy ways for dealing with stress in college:
Talk to Someone
Plain and simple, repression isn’t healthy. If you feel upset, angry, sad, depressed, disillusioned, or frustrated –– don’t hold those emotions in. Instead, reach out to someone in your life to vent your frustrations. This could mean calling up your parents, speaking with a roommate, or even scheduling a meeting with an on-campus counselor. In addition, it’s a good idea to speak with people who can help you. If you feel buried by your coursework, then don’t hesitate to speak with your professors. Often, teachers will be more than willing to hear you out and may grant you an extension on certain assignments to help ease your situation. Remember, no matter how bad things get, you can always talk to someone!
Exercise
Exercise is a tremendous way to deal with stress in a positive way. Working out causes your body to release endorphins –– chemicals that can trigger a positive feeling. Simply getting up and going for a ten-to-fifteen minute walk can help you clear your mind and see things with a new perspective.
Prioritize
Trying to work on multiple assignments at once isn’t just stressful –– it’s not an effective use of your time. Rather than trying to complete a research paper while also studying for a big test, give yourself the chance to tackle one task at a time. Consider creating a to-do list and prioritize your most pressing issues. Don’t worry about taking baby steps either. It’s always preferable to make incremental progress than none at all.
Take a Break
Working for an extended period of time –– on anything –– without a break is an unproductive and unhealthy way to go about things. It’s very difficult to focus on any one subject for hours at a time, so do your mind and your body a favor and schedule regular breaks throughout your day. Even if you’re working on a deadline, stopping for thirty minutes to unwind in front of the TV, for instance, can help you stay fresh and motivated. Also, never underestimate the value of a good night’s sleep.
Ask for Help
There’s no shame in asking others for help. In fact, all successful people rely on the support of friends, family, and colleagues from time to time. It doesn’t matter if you’re struggling to make sense of 24 well plates in chemistry class or you need a ride across campus, don’t be afraid to ask others for a helping hand. Friends, family, teachers, and administrators alike want to see you succeed, and they’ll be more than happy to help you do so. You just have to ask first!
