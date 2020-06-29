Most people desire physical intimacy, but there are many reasons it can be difficult for many people to experience intimacy with a partner. These reasons include everything from stress to abuse to sexual dysfunction. When you feel ready to pursue physical intimacy with your partner there are some specific things you can do to help set the mood or address issues that may affect you or your partner’s ability to engage in intimate acts.
Special Gifts
A meaningful gesture can signify how serious you are about your partner and your relationship. You may also decide to treat yourself to some personal items to help facilitate physical intimacy.
Refer to Agape Diamond reviews to determine the best lab created diamond jewelry for your partner. Agape Diamonds specialize in lab-grown diamonds, which are more affordable than natural diamonds because natural diamonds have to be mined from the earth. You can choose from a wide selection of rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. Giving your partner diamond jewelry is an excellent option for demonstrating how serious you are about your relationship.
Lingerie is a gift you can give your partner or yourself. Wearing lingerie can help you feel sexy, so it can help put you in the right frame of mind for intimacy. Some women have also found that wearing sexy undergarments boosted their confidence.
Physical Health Needs
You may have specific health issues that could affect your ability to be intimate. There are a number of health issues that can cause erectile dysfunction, including diabetes and heart disease. You may be able to develop a healthcare plan that can restore sexual functions and improve your overall health.
You can also consider supplements. You may be wondering, "What is the most effective male enhancement pill?" Leading Edge Health can help you navigate your options and explain the benefits of different supplements so that you can find the best option to suit your personal needs.
Female sexual dysfunction can be caused by physical health issues, such as diabetes and hormonal imbalance. Women may be able to overcome sexual dysfunction with medical treatment or supplements.
Mental Health Needs
Both men and women can experience sexual dysfunction due to stress. If stress is adversely affecting you or your partner’s ability to be intimate, you may be able to overcome this issue by implementing stress management tactics, such as controlled breathing and meditation. Regular exercise can also reduce the effects of stress.
If mediation and exercise do not help, you may opt to talk to a therapist. Therapists are qualified to help you identify issues that are affecting you and determine how to manage those issues more effectively. Couples therapy can also be an effective way to promote open communication between you and your partner so that you can be confident your partner is ready for physical intimacy.
You or your partner may also have been the victim of sexual assault. Sexual assault victims often have fears about intimacy. Seeing a counselor can be a way of processing past trauma so that you are able to experience physical intimacy with your partner.
Atmosphere
You can plan for intimacy once you have addressed your physical and mental health needs and determined that you and your partner are ready for this step. You may opt to have sex in a familiar environment where you both feel comfortable. You can make this special by buying new sheets and adding music and candlelight to set the mood.
You may also opt to take a miniature vacation. If possible, head to the beach or the mountains for a long weekend. Pick a comfortable and intimate place to stay. For example, you may not want to book a trip to Disney World to promote intimacy. You may be too tired for sexual intercourse after spending your day waiting in line for rides. Choose a destination that promotes rest and relaxation.
You may also opt to take a longer vacation. One of the advantages of going on a longer vacation is that you will not feel pressured by time constraints. You can benefit from having special experiences with your partner and making memories together during your vacation. More time off work and away from home can also help both of you to relax so that you are ready for physical intimacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.