We have heard of a new diet craze for while now called the keto diet? Celebrities and influencers swear by this diet and for the most part, the before and afters look amazing. So why has this diet become so popular? And why are the old days of just lettuce as the diet choice long gone?
Food change
The way we look at food has changed drastically over the years. We have now discovered what “organic” food is although it has been around since the beginning of time and if you think of it the oldest type of food source as it is basically the same as “living off the land” organic food has become more popular over the years as it has been discovered that a lot of our growable food like vegetables are sprayed with pesticides and chemicals making it not the safest to ingest. When we take a look at how certain diets and food sources are hitting the market right now we couldn’t help but think is this going to change the industry? As our elders are passing away and the ’80s and 90’s generation are starting to become the elite we have noticed a lot of changes from since we were younger. Most importantly food-wise. Years ago it was ok to eat fast food, it actually widely encouraged and the trend of salads and healthy food items we’re not as heavily advertised. But in recent years that have all seemed to change, and the healthy food items are coming out on top. When we take a look at the keto diet we will see why and how the food options are winner for anyone trying to diet healthier but enjoy some of the same foods that they have always loved.
What is the keto diet?
When exploring the keto diet we could not help but ask questions, after all, it is a really interesting diet. That takes things to a whole new level.
The first thing we should know is what exactly is the keto diet. The keto diet is a diet that uses a different type of fuel to energize your body. Instead of relying on sugars that come from carbs, it uses a fuel that is made by your liver from stored fats called ketone bodies. But to reach “ketosis” as it is called is not an easy process. When you are in ketosis your body is producing the right amount of ketone bodies. In order to get into ketosis, you must Depriive yourself of carbs. To be in ketosis you must consume no more than 20 to 50 grams of carbs a day. And eating too much protein can actually interfere with your ketosis levels.
Keto Supplements
A big trend with the keto diet is keto diet supplements. They basically ensure that you are reaching ketosis. The keto diet can be hard to follow perfectly. And if you are not in ketosis then you are essentially wasting your time on the diet. Using keto diet supplements can help push your body into ketosis where it might be hard to otherwise. When using keto diet supplements, you want to make sure that you do your research and that you are taking the correct amount of supplements. If you are not sure ask a professional on how much you should take.
Do I still need to work out?
We like to tell you that there is no such diet where you do not need to work out. There is a difference between being skinny and being healthy. Working out every day at least 30 minutes is highly recommended. Your body relies on physical activity to burn calories and fat. Diet just helps it in that area.
What can I eat?
When doing the keto diet, you are doing high fat low carb so you want to avoid foods that are high in carbs. You want to avoid bread, but actually still have a hamburger. You are just going to replace the bun with lettuce.
You are also going to gear towards foods such as leafy greens as they are low in carbs such as Brussel sprouts, asparagus, broccoli, spinach, kale.
Foods that are healthy unsaturated fat such as nuts, tofu, avocados are recommended in high amounts.
We hope that you have found this interesting. If you are interested in the keto diet you should definitely look into it more. It might seem difficult at first, but it will get easier for you to perfect later down the road. You also should look into food apps where you can input what you are eating and it will tell you how many carbs are in it. When dieting, make sure that you are giving yourself time to show results. The perfect body does not happen overnight. You might get frustrated at times, but keep pushing yourself.
