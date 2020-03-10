When the internet first came into being, forecasters predicted all kinds of wild and impressive changes. Many of which have come true: The internet has revolutionized everything from financial markets to the dating scene.
Though few experts could have imagined it at the time, the internet is now home to fun and frivolous content, from cat memes to friendly social exchanges. In fact, the social and cultural impacts of the internet may be the most important of all.
Early platforms like MySpace offered something simple: A way to network online with your pals. Then industry giants like Facebook began to take over. They soon proved that social networks were anything but simple and frivolous. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and other platforms have changed the world, and not always for the better. In fact, there are some big problems with social media — problems that could affect you. Here's what they are and what to do about them.
Goodbye, Privacy
Social media is all about sharing. But how much information are you giving away — and to whom? The answers aren't always clear-cut or even properly considered. If you're not careful, your online activity could cause you serious problems. The photos you post could reveal embarrassing things to employers and would-be employers. Controversial posts would drive away friends and alienate family members. You could even accidentally reveal your vacation schedule to crooks, who use such information to schedule robberies.
Remember, though, that you're in control. Make sure that your privacy settings are set properly for each of your social media accounts, and consider locking down your account when you're job searching, dating, or heading out on a vacation.
Sharing photos on Facebook or Instagram has its charms, but it's hardly secure, and the image quality is lousy. A better choice is to use a photo app and a photo manager like Ibi. Storing your photos with the help of a cloud service like iCloud or DropBox allows you to keep high-quality images without having to use local storage on your camera, phone, or computer hard drive. You'll be able to access your photos securely from virtually anywhere on devices like your Roku or iPhone, but unauthorized people won't be able to do the same.
You can still post photos to Facebook sometimes, but don't let that be your main way of storing, securing, and sharing photos! An Ibi device and Ibi app — or something similar — will give you unlimited access to all of the many photos and hours of HD videos that you can come up with.
A Lack of Focus
Social sites are full of noise. The typical Facebook feed is a chaotic place, full of people sharing their thoughts, feelings, and political views. Such sites can feel noisy and overwhelming, and that makes time spent on them less valuable — and perhaps even unhealthy.
Happily, these sorts of sites are getting better at focusing. Take the theTUNDRA, for example. It's a new social networking site that allows its users to build their own communities based around shared interests. Heading to theTUNDRA will connect you with other enthusiasts who are exploring the "tundra" of interests and knowledge. Connecting in enthusiast communities, theTUNDRA users can swap advice, podcast recommendations, and more. Find people who are interested in the same hobbies and passions that you are. That will make your time spent sharing, commenting, and socializing online much more valuable.
Mental Health Consequences
Is social media good for you? Probably not, experts say — or, perhaps more accurately, not at we're using them now!
These sorts of sites almost certainly have healthy possibilities; visiting theTUNDRA to share a hobby or a passion, get tips, and communicate with pals is perfectly healthy. But heading to Instagram to gloomily scroll through other people's photos, making yourself feel worse and worse about your own less-than-photogenic life? That's a bad move, experts say. Sites like Instagram and Facebook can make users more depressed.
The solution? Use these apps and websites more wisely and more sparingly. Focus on sites that serve a real purpose to you, and avoid the ones that are just opportunities to show off. Limit your time on these sites (and, ideally, your time online in general), and don't forget that real life is still the best place to socialize. Do that, and you'll have a healthier and happier relationship with your online social life.
