Learning everything you need to know to be a successful trader in stocks and securities is a complex and often time-consuming journey. There are a lot of phrases that you need to become familiar with, from fill types, to market makers. Since learning the lingo is often the first step on a path to a lucrative career, we’re going to introduce you to some of the most common phrases you’re likely to come across when you’re first getting started in this new space. By the time you’re finished reading, you should be ready to dive into deeper discussions about everything from how to day trade, to what penny stocks can be.
Basic Terms to Remember
The first and most important term you’ll need to know is stock. This is a share or a small percentage of a company. Every time you buy one of these assets, you take a partial ownership in a business. You can invest in a wide range of publicly traded companies from different industries and build a powerful portfolio over time. Other words to come to terms with include:
- Bulls and Bears: These are descriptors used to determine which direction the market is moving in. If the market is moving in an upward trend, with things becoming more valuable, then you’d say it’s bullish. On the other hand, if everything is moving downward, you’d say the trend is bearish.
- Fills: There are two kinds of fills in the trading landscape. The first is a partial, and the second is a complete fill. This basically means that if you placed an order for 100 shares of a specific company at $10, and you got all of the shares at that price, you’d get a complete. If only some shares are available, it would be a partial.
- Market makers: This is a term used for a bank or environment that helps to add liquidity to the market. The maker buys and sells based on ask and bid prices, and generally makes a profit based on the available spread. Because of the digital transition of the market, these experts aren’t always specific people, but they always exist.
- Market cap: The market capitalization is a valuation of a business made based on their outstanding stock. You can calculate this cap by multiplying the amount of stock a business issues by the value per share. If a company has 1000 shares and each share values at $10, then the cap would be $10,000.
- Stock split: This is what happens when a company decides to increase the number of shares and adjusts the value of the stocks to ensure that the cap remains the same after the split. If someone owns a single share of a specific company when it was valued at $10, and a two-for-one split occurs, the value will reduce to $5.
Learning the Basics
Learning everything you need to know about the basics of trading ensures that when you’re ready to start spending money on securities yourself, you’ll be able to make the right progress. Remember, don’t rush yourself, take your time to understand exactly what’s going on in each marketplace, and allow your knowledge to grow more over time.
