Emotions are powerful things that can move us to some truly powerful places. Sometimes, however, these advances make us feel uncomfortable or even off-balance. When that happens, many people tend to bury their emotions deep down inside, creating gaping emotional rifts that tear them away from their most authentic sense of self and authority.
This often happens following a difficult, traumatic, or deeply emotional experience, leaving individuals left with a sort of debris or an attachment to the past that follows them around. They’re haunted by ideas of what happened or what could have been. The fear bleeds into their present lives and into their future. This causes them to bind themselves up and become anxious shells of the people they used to be or could have been. That sense of dissatisfaction and failure only makes the pain worse.
For those of you who have never experienced emotional pain, we want to make something abundantly clear: it is not like physical healing.
While physical healing requires a little bit of time to rest, emotional healing requires hard work. It requires us to dive into the painful experience, gain wisdom, and commit to changing our lives.
Coping With Emotional Pain?
Emotions are useful. They help us to adapt. We can’t stop, control, or get rid of them, no matter how hard we try.
However, what nature intended as a warning signal can blow up when we try to avoid them, bury them down, numb, or use coping strategies that push them aside for the time being. It’s important to keep in mind that ‘what we resist, persists.’
Emotions that are negative act as a signal when something is wrong or even threatening, pushing us to cope.
Anxiety - pushes us to avoid situations that could be potentially dangerous.
Sadness -encourages us to withdraw and slow down, to seek quiet personal time for processing loss, or to recalibrate our efforts after failure.
Anger - drives us to push back against hurt, damage, and threats.
Shame - demands that we hide and stop doing what possibly might result in disapproval.
Research suggests that many of our coping behaviors contribute to emotional pain. Some of the most common coping behaviors include criticizing yourself, excessive TV watching, drinking, shopping, driving fast, becoming aggressive, avoiding friends and family, and binge-eating. You are doing your very best to cope, but the emotional issue is still there. It’s just postponed or numbed. Unfortunately, it will come back when it’s not addressed.
Letting Go of Emotional Pain
When we can’t let go of something, regardless of how painful that something might be, it’s because we don’t quite trust ourselves not to repeat the same mistake. It means we haven’t learned, it means we haven’t grown - and the honest truth is that we’re at risk of repeating history until we do.
If you are suffering from emotional pain, just know that you’re not alone, and healing is possible. With the right tools, you can make a remarkable recovery to become the healthier and happy person you aspire to be.
Here are six steps to healing:
Start Slow
When trying to heal from emotional pain, it's important not to try and make too many changes all at once. This is a recipe that is sure to backfire. By trying to speed up the healing process, you may become overwhelmed or feel like a failure if you set unrealistic expectations, which can do more harm than good to your mental state. Start slowly and make small, manageable, incremental changes. Small changes create feelings of hope, success, and encouragement that are important to carry you through your healing process.
Get Clear On What Happened
Describe what happened in the simplest words possible. Then describe how it made you felt and why it was so upsetting to you. It’s important to get 100% clear on reality.
Next, dig a bit deeper. Identify the primary root of the problem as well as your role in it. What was within your control here? Where did you fail to take action, or where did you take the wrong action? Lastly, think about what influenced your actions. Do not overanalyze or try to justify the facts. Just get clear on the reality of the situation first.
Keep In Mind That You Don’t Have To Heal 100% To Improve Your Quality Of Life
Many people believe that emotional healing is all-or-nothing, but this is surely not the case. This belief can be discouraging and overwhelming. Any modest amount of healing - no matter how big or small - will improve the overall quality of your life. Take one step at a time, and you'll start to notice small improvements in your mood, ability to cope with triggers, self-esteem, relationships, and ability to complete your daily activities.
Validate Your Feelings
To heal from emotional pain, you must acknowledge, validate, and release your feelings.
This might mean allowing yourself to cry, yell, shake, or journal about the sheer pain that you’re experiencing. It might mean reminding yourself that anyone in a similar situation would feel the exact same way. Or, perhaps, it might mean sitting and thinking about how deeply disappointed you are and allowing that emotion to completely pass through you.
It’s important to the healing process to give yourself a safe space and time to experience the full, uninterrupted expression of what you're feeling. When we are frightened or upset we tend to stunt our capacity to feel in an attempt to avoid feeling uncomfortable for too long. What we don’t realize, however, is that we don’t actually stop the feeling - we just let it linger within our bodies, which is not healthy by any means. Allow yourself to completely feel your honest and true emotions. This is not only essential to the process, but it’s also important for figuring out what you must do next.
Be Patient And Persistent
It goes without saying that healing is a lot of work. We need to be patient and allow for the time to gain new insights and skills. Additionally, we need to be persistent and keep going - even when things get difficult, and we want nothing more than to crawl under the blankets and shut out the world. Even though it may be difficult, be willing to try new approaches and challenge yourself in new ways, even when you face a setback.
In fact, view setbacks as a part of the healing process because not only are they completely normal, but we often learn more from what doesn’t work than what does. So, rather than trying to avoid setbacks, accept that they are part of the healing process. Challenge yourself to be curious about what you can learn from your mistakes that will help you to move forward on your journey to healing and self-love.
Determine A Course Of Action
Last, and most importantly, you must use all of the information you have gathered from the previous steps to determine how you will correct your course of action in the future.
Starting this process slowly and getting clear about what happened will help you to better understand how you can respond differently. Allowing yourself to feel the full depth of your emotions will help you to learn what you really care about, what truly matters to you, and what you want to create for yourself in the future.
Whatever bad feeling you are feeling, focus on the opposite because that’s what you really want. When you understand what you did wrong and what you truly care about experiencing in your life, you’re then able to make decisions about how to act or behave. You're able to choose what you do and don't want to do. You're able to determine where to put conscious effort and where to ease up. This process of emotional healing is how we develop ourselves. Sometimes, we do it naturally. Other times, we need a little help. And if you are someone that needs help, it’s perfectly okay.
Dealing with emotional healing can be a struggle, and sometimes talking with a close friend, family member, or medical professional can really help with the process. Additionally, there are some really great online courses that can help as well.
Kabbalah ONE, for example, is an incredible masterclass for living your best life. It will teach you all the tools you need to overcome some of the most challenging obstacles you face that have been holding you back from the life you desire. This remarkable online course can help you to shift your consciousness toward more positive thoughts and actions, find the clarity you need, and tap into the voice of your soul that just might guide you to your highest purpose.
A Final Word
Emotions are not the enemy, although sometimes it’s easy to think they are. The next time an overwhelming feeling arises, rather than trying to push the feeling away or burying it down deep, go through the process of asking yourself: “Why am I upset?” “What do I really want?” and “How can I make it happen in the future?” Get perfectly clear on your emotion and why you’re experiencing it.
Understand it takes time to heal emotional pain and always remember that things will get better!
Sources:
https://plato.stanford.edu/entries/emotion/
https://www.betterhealth.vic.gov.au/health/HealthyLiving/negative-emotions#:~:text=Negative%20emotions%20can%20be%20described,%2C%20anger%2C%20jealousy%20and%20sadness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.