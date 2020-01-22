If you love helping people and staying busy, a career in the medical industry might be perfect for you. It can seem overwhelming to try to break into a new field and you might not know where to start. Here are the three steps you need to take to get a career in the medical industry.
Choose A Specialty
There are countless careers in the medical field, so you have to start by deciding what you'd like to specialize in. There are a few factors you might consider while you make this decision, such as how much time you'd like to spend in school, how much money you'd like to make, and what population you'd like to work with. For example, those who are interested in the workings of the heart can become cardiovascular technicians. Those in this career only need an associate's degree, and the average pay is around $52,000.
If you're passionate about helping those suffering from Alzheimers disease, you could decide to become a gerontologist, an art therapist, or a researcher. If you're struggling to decide what specialty you'd like to pursue, start by considering who you'd like to work with and where. Knowing if you'd like to spend your days in a hospital, doctor's office, or laboratory could help you decide where you'd like to specialize. Then decide if you'd love working with children or older adults. Your preferences should be a huge help in your decision and will give you an idea of how to move forward.
Get The Training
Once you've decided on your specialty, you'll have to start pursuing the appropriate training. This could mean you have to start pursuing a bachelor's in health administration or nursing. You might begin your state certification to become an emergency medical technician. It should be fairly simple to discover what you need to do once you've chosen a career path, whether it means you have to start a four-year program or an online certificate course.
An important thing to remember if you're going to pursue a career in the medical field is that you'll always be learning. Medical professionals are almost always required to complete additional learning credits throughout their careers. If you're planning to be a cardiac nurse, you'll most likely need to complete an online ACLS course and learn Advanced Cardiac Life Support. You'll have to re-certify every two years, which you can do online and for only $119. If you're going to school or starting a job, your professor or employer can help you find every certification you need, but it's important to remember that you will need this training throughout your career.
Gain Experience
You've finished your learning and training, but now what? If you're hoping to land your dream job right away, you might be out of luck. Many degree programs have students complete internships or residencies, so you'll hopefully already have a little experience by the time you're ready to start applying to jobs. If you've just completed a certification or an associate's degree, you may not have this experience to fall back on. This means you might have to settle for a job that's beneath your skills so you can gain some experience.
You could volunteer at a local free clinic or somewhere similar to gain valuable experience. That way, when you do go to apply for your dream job, the employer will see that you have experience in the field. Internships and volunteering will give you a chance to practice what you know with real people, which will give you much-needed confidence when you start your career.
With the right skills, knowledge, and experience, you can have the perfect job in healthcare in no time. Start working towards your dream career today.
