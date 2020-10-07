Some of you know how to tie a bowtie, perhaps due to the fact that you've attended special events in the past and were forced to wear one. Most of you have probably never attempted to tie a bow tie. This is most likely because bow ties seem to be a less popular choice than neckties are. Have you ever wondered how you do tie a bow tie out of curiosity? Perhaps you've seen someone do it or has even tied one for you.
It's not very difficult to tie a bow tie. You probably just never had the need to wear one. If you say you don't know how to tie one, then you probably just don't want to wear one. Bow ties are not about perfection, they are all about character. Clip bow ties are all blued together. They have no character. Now if you tie your own tie, you can show all the character you want and no one will forget you. Everyone will notice you. So lets see some character.
Did someone say clip on bow tie? Well, unfortunately very many people wear them. Most people don't have the need to wear a bowtie. For many, the only time they ever wear one is for a wedding or a special event. So they really have no need to know how to tie a tie, so they make it on themselves and go with the clip on. Plus when you rent a tuxedo for say a wedding,, the bow tie (usually black or white) will typically be a clip on. So most people don't feel like the click on is the only kind of bow tie.
So for all you stylish guys out there wondering just how to tie a bow tie or just get better at it, there's a surefire way to whip any bow tie into shape. It's perhaps the simplest method to use. Here are the step by step directions:
- Different Lengths
- A Simple Knot
- Pinch a Bow
- Pull and Pluck
- Enter the Loop
- Refine
Here's the step by step instructions. First you have to start with one side longer than the other. The difference in length should be two to three inches. Then move on to step two, cross both sides and tuck the longer end up and over to create a simple knot. Then you pinch a bow. What is that you ask. Well that's when you fold the shorter end into the shape of a bow, pinching it against your neck. Then you're going to want to pull the long side over the bow and then pluck both sides of the bow together. There will now be a hole in the bow near your neck, a loop behind the bow portion. Fold the middle of the dangling end of the bow tie and push it through the loop. Finally you're going to want to refine the bow tie until it looks the way you wanted too.
For those that don't know, tying a bow tie really isn't very difficult. Just follow these simple steps and you'll be a pro in no time. Soon after you'll be teaching and helping people tie their bow ties. Bow ties are now becoming more and more popular. Perhaps soon we'll start seeing more and more people out with bowties on. Don't be surprised if it happens. Bowtimes keep becoming more and more popular and sold in many stores than ever. So hopefully you'll learn how to tie a bowtie and start shopping for your own. Enjoy!!!
