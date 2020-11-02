I don’t love this college anymore

At the reception of my father’s funeral, my uncle Robert, who isn’t my uncle but was my father’s closest friend, gave a eulogy that remarked on the elasticity of time. He said: There are moments to which we attribute great expectations, and they punctuate our histories, our relationships, like impenetrable ink blots. It’s far more difficult to recall the time in between, where people are less memorable and it’s all very mundane, and so, within our minds, “the film roll speeds up.”
I often wonder, now, as a third-year student, if college belongs to another judgment entirely. Popular opinion would have us believe that the years we spend as undergraduates are nothing short of life-altering. It’s here that our adult selves are no longer hypothetical, but a role we’ll soon fulfill. The identities we’ve prophesied take shape or fall apart, as college becomes a protracted effort to determine just how much of what we thought we wanted will come true.
I imagine, for many of us, college is the placeholder or dreamt empty space into which we painstakingly construct our future selves. College is the easily built dream; it is time spent and time deferred in search of self-improvement and distance from an unrecognizable past. Is it fair, then, to place such an abundance of trust in a capitalist-driven institution that cares little for the quality or success of our experience?
Narrative psychology suggests that our lives are not merely a lineage of what happens to us, but a retelling of events we substantiate with meaning. According to psychologists in this field, cognitively, we exist in “narrative mode,” naturally imbuing our interactions and experiences with their relative importance or disregard. How our undergraduate years present within the narrative is a matter of choice, relying heavily upon the extent to which college is seen as a means to an end.
Two years ago, at the beginning of it all, I was preoccupied with one salient fear: that over winter break, I would be the only member of my high school grouping with nothing to share. I hadn’t joined a sports team, a sorority, or become actively involved in social clubs. I didn’t go out and wake up in strange places, miss classes, and bungle major assignments, or, in any large way, abandon the same routines I’d just assumed I’d outgrow. I conflated my sense of achievement with my willingness to accept the vision of college as transformative. If I couldn’t escape old habits, why was I here?
This is largely how I remember that first year. I found a major and department, met the close-knit group of friends I now call roommates, and joined The Daily as a staff writer, then section editor. Yet, I continued to feel like I was walking in place, like age hadn’t made me any older, and this new place was so disappointingly indistinguishable from the last.
But it’s my second year of college that underlines the ethos of this essay. Mid-fall, on a Wednesday afternoon, my father died. In the wake of this loss, my mother, my sister, and I sought to reconstruct an incomplete, but livable life. Once you move past the immediate formalities of death, it’s unclear what you’re left with. There’s grief counseling and reminiscing, rearranging of household tasks and familial roles, or studying abroad — which is what I chose.
I didn’t relocate to Rome thinking it would bring me closure. Instead, I imagined, with a fantasized presumption of fairness and resolution, that it would deliver the long-awaited transformation promised by college. I tried to believe this even as the real indications of change began elsewhere, outside the landscape of school, and largely beyond my control.
Then it was March and the pandemic, so I came home to San Diego where I’ve been ever since. I don’t typically believe in signs, but there comes a point when the evidence is overwhelming. By both choice and circumstance, it is likely that the bulk of my undergraduate years will be spent outside Seattle. I wasn’t able to create a home here, and I can’t say I’ll stay after graduation.
This is no fault of the school, my friends, coworkers, or really anything the city has done to compel such apathy. It’s just that, while waiting for college to live up to all those great expectations, it became so obvious to me that this dependency on my environment was wholly unnecessary and worse, that it obfuscated the ability I already had to accept or abandon the prophesied identity.
In her novel “Conversations with Friends,” Sally Rooney grapples with the concept of misplaced reliance, writing: “Gradually the waiting began to feel less like waiting and more like this was simply what life was: the distracting tasks undertaken while the thing you are waiting for continues not to happen.” My expectations for this moment won’t be met, but it’s not disappointing; it’s far more interesting to entertain the notion that I never needed college at all.
To say I don’t love college anymore is not about things that went wrong or any one fault in particular. The “love” is a way of synonymizing this endeavor with the feeling of being let down. I bought into the egregiously idealized perception of college, only to be confronted with its utter banality. The time I spent as a student, in the academic and social sense, did not determine, did not have a lasting impact on how I, a 20 year old with questionable abilities to maintain friendships and cope with loss, will handle what's to come. Through mundane and distracting tasks, I did that on my own.
Reach Arts & Leisure Editor Brooke Kaufman at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @bkaufmanLJ
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.