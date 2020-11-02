The ‘dream job’ under capitalism

In first grade, I was obsessed with “American Idol.” I even wore an American Idol Halloween costume (ruined only by the additional layer my mother required for modesty and warmth), and I hung up magazine posters of Kelly Clarkson on my bedroom wall and kissed them goodnight (which in retrospect should have tipped me off for some later discoveries).
Independent of the early policing of my body and my unabashed childhood queerness, my dream job was to be a singer. Imagine: the fame, the money, the attention.
As I got older, “American Idol’s” ratings flatlined, and I hopped from dream to dream. None of them were ever particularly lucrative or realistic (I want to be a journalist, after all), but I watched my peers’ dream jobs go from astronaut to accountant, dolphin trainer to dental hygienist. Not that there’s anything wrong with wanting to crunch numbers or polish teeth, but something changed.
There are two cultural messages that aren’t always compatible: pursue your passion, and chase a check. And we feel a pressure to do both through a “dream job,” a job that achieves this individualist, American view of success that hinges on flimsy, meritocratic logic. Since all your future time and energy will be focused on your career, this job had also better bring you joy. To make matters worse, your life literally depends on this career. From food to shelter to healthcare, we live to work and work to live. Personally, I do not dream of centering my life around a career.
“We have this distorted view of success, and the odds are stacked against us to reach that view,” UW history professor Margaret O’Mara said.
Capitalism conflates money with success. In a nation of neoliberal “bootstrap” values, we understand that to make money, you have to work hard. However, due to generational wealth and other advantages some people are born into, equal work does not lead to equal outcome.
“Stories of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg tend to downplay the fact that they were coming into the game with some advantages: Elon Musk’s family was very wealthy, and Mark Zuckerberg’s parents gave him seed money for Facebook,” O’Mara said.
And because of the way we have conceptualized, revered, and propagated the “American Dream,” we believe that this success fulfills our destiny as people entrenched (consciously or otherwise) in American culture. Labor fulfills you. These ideals keep you a cog and, further, excited to be one.
UW graduate student Preston Sahabu began to find his lucrative job unfulfilling.
His love of math and direct admittance to the computer science program in undergrad put Sahabu on the path for his stint in programming.
“The more I was in the industry, the more disillusioned I became,” Sahabu said. “Capitalism goes to what’s profitable and not what’s needed. I wanted to do something more meaningful.”
He returned to the UW to pursue a master’s in transportation engineering, hoping to find fulfillment within his career by making a more direct impact on people’s lives.
“Success to me is what my work does for others: If I improve a bus line to go a couple minutes faster, that’s a real improvement to many people’s lives,” Sahabu said. “In the capitalist setting we associate a successful life with a middle-class professional career and owning your home — it’s all about what you get out of the work you do.”
Whether you're typing up code or improving public transit, you are still giving up your life to this career. The idea of a “dream job” is an attempt to soften the blow that for the vast majority of adult life, you will be clocking in 40 hours a week. You might as well enjoy it.
O’Mara says this attitude stems from the 1960s, during the protests against the Vietnam War. Young people were doing all sorts of things to rebel against convention: growing their hair long, doing drugs, and joining communes. For some, that rebellion was as simple as doing what they loved.
“It's a different way of looking at work,” O’Mara said. “It used to be that work is an economic activity for economic gain — you work and then you come home.”
Recent UW graduate Regan Miedemaswitched her field of study to do what she loved rather than what was safe.
“I came into college as a nursing major, but immediately decided I wanted to do politics instead,” Miedema said. “Health care is such a disaster that I’d rather go into politics and create meaningful change within health care than being a cog in the machine of healthcare.”
Miedema realized that though nurses do important work, such work wouldn’t fully satisfy her, even if nursing was a more straightforward path from education to career. Regardless of the impact Miedema could make doing either profession, following her passion comes with the risk of a smaller paycheck.
With personal fulfillment trumping monetary gain comes an opportunity for abuse and exploitation.
“They say if you do what you love, then you don’t work a day in your life, but no: Work is definitely still work,” Sahabu said.
Think of teachers. They mold the next generation, and they do it on pennies. But when budget cuts come for their already measly pay, people are quick to remind these laborers that they “aren’t in it for the money,” as though passion is replacement for a paycheck.
Regardless of whether you enter a field because it provides for your soul or because it provides for your wallet, you have to eat.
“Again and again we see working-class people are served their civil rights because they’re working and working hard,” O’Mara said. “The virtue of work has become a hallmark of American culture.
Food, water, shelter, and even health care are the basic necessities you are only rewarded if you can make enough money. You have to earn a living. Your job is more than a source of income or happiness — it is life or death.
In a society where you do not have a choice but to work 40-plus hours a week; where you are constantly two missed paychecks away from houselessness; where, if you do not have a job, you are unworthy of affordable healthcare; it doesn’t matter what motivates you. Do what you love, or do what makes you money, but most importantly: do. The system does not care about your joy.
Maybe we call it a “dream job” to make ourselves feel better about our inevitable exploitation and dissatisfaction.
If you can’t be motivated by passion, you can be bought. If you can’t be motivated by money, you can be inspired. If you can’t be motivated by either, you die.
I didn’t end up getting a golden ticket on “American Idol” — that dream has long passed. Now, I just want to make enough money to buy candles and plaid skirts and maybe go to Sedona with my friends one day. Oh, and write. I want to do that too. Dreams should not be limited to capitalist endeavors.
I don’t have a “dream job” — that’s just propaganda to convince us our purpose is productivity and making money. There is no easy solution, as the game is rigged to keep us within the confines of this prescriptive lifestyle, but whether you pursue a career for money or passion, don’t ever blame yourself for how you deal with capitalist oppression.
Reach Engagement Editor Hannah Krieg at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @Hannahkrieg
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.