‘Racism is not a Black people issue’: BSU calls for allyship from the student body

As we engage with the Black Lives Matter movement at a city-wide and national level, we also need to start thinking about how to engage on campus, especially as fall quarter approaches and some of us choose to live on or near campus. Namely, it is important that we acknowledge and engage with the work that the UW’s Black Student Union (BSU) is doing.
This summer, BSU is hard at work pushing its seven demands to make the UW more equitable and supportive for BIPOC communities. BSU members have spent their time speaking with university administration, garnering support from allies, and educating as many people as they can.
In its demands, BSU calls for the UW to break ties with the Seattle Police Department (SPD), disarm and divest from the UW Police Department (UWPD), allocate funds to Black RSOs and the American ethnic studies department, hire more Black faculty, increase the diversity credit requirement and make African studies a major, remove statues of racist figures like George Washington, and expand mental health resources for UW students.
The demand to remove the George Washington statue has garnered much attention as of late, as this is one of the more noticeable statues on campus and has a strong history attached to it.
“We’re told to revere and hold dear some of the people we put in statues, and we put on these pedestals, especially one as large as the George Washington statue,” BSU vice president of campus affairs Navon Morgan said. “But for Black students … we see that as evidence and proof of white supremacy, historical degradation, and enslavement. That’s how I see it, and that’s how I will always see it until it’s brought down.”
The George Washington statue is a reminder of white supremacist history and is a detriment to more than just the UW’s Black community, as this is just one of many statues and monuments on a campus residing on stolen Duwamish land.
“[George Washington] stole land and killed thousands of people who were here already … so to celebrate him is kind of laughable and a ridiculous excuse to me, personally,” BSU vice president of community affairs Kiana Reynolds said.
BSU is also pushing for the funding of Black RSOs and mental health resources for UW students.
“If somebody isn’t donating money to BSU, we won’t be able to provide food, or small things for our members, or we have to fundraise those funds,” BSU vice president of communications Ruth Mulugeta said. “Oftentimes, it feels like we’re working for money. We’re not getting enough to do all the things that we as an RSO want to do.”
Mental health resources on campus are critical for all, but especially for Black students, making access to mental health care an issue of racial justice.
“They say [mental health resources are] there for us, but I shouldn’t have to wait possibly two, three weeks for an appointment,” Mulugeta said.
BSU is also working to increase the three-credit diversity requirement, which has been subject to scrutiny especially since most classes at the UW are five credits. The UW prides itself on diversity, yet the required diversity credit hours are strangely low.
“The natural world credit [requirement] is 20 credits, VLPA is 20 credits, I&S is 20 credits,” Reynolds said. “You could easily take away five credits from each of those and give it to diversity if it’s a credit issue, evening it out. Diversity is applicable to every major because you’re gonna deal with diversity in every field of work that you go into.”
And the diversity credit isn’t just about learning more Black history — it’s about the intersections in the experiences of people on the margins, from the LGBTQIA+ community to Indigenous history. That’s what BSU is working for in regard to the diversity requirement: a show of honest care and value for diversity from the UW administration.
In general, as summer quarter comes to an end and we begin a new, socially distanced school year, BSU asks that as students continue the fight for racial justice on campus. What they are looking for is allyship.
“It’s not sustainable for just the [BSU] board to keep up this activism by ourselves, because it’s tiring, and the work of activism has always been put on Black people to fight for Black people,” Reynolds said. “But racism is not a Black people issue, because it’s not like Black people are being racist to Black people, and it’s not like we can change a racist institution by ourselves, because we didn’t create it.”
Today, tomorrow, and a decade from now, BSU is fighting for sustained, long-term investments in the UW’s Black community, rather than just short-term changes like the criticized Black Opportunity Fund.
“If there’s a mental health resource problem for Black students, there’s a problem for all students. If there’s a problem of fear of policing, that is very unique to us, but it also reflects itself in how many Black faculty are coming in,” Morgan said. “Faculty, students, all these things, they’re intertwined. They need to start investing into our community as much as possible. Not just short-term things and donors, but the university itself … we need long-term investments from the university.”
Reach writer Deborah Kwon at specials@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @debskwo
