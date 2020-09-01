Hey Washington, what’s up with the weather?

If you like dreary weather, you’ve come to the right place.
If not, hopefully you’ve packed a reliable raincoat with you, because this is not southern California.
On average, Seattle receives rain 156 days a year. While that may seem like a lot, the rain is rarely heavy. In fact, Miami averages nearly twice as much precipitation as Seattle every year.
Even though the winter months are quite rainy, that’s not the only kind of weather this city experiences. Before the school year starts, it’s time for a brief introduction to Seattle’s unique climate.
Autumn
The school year starts off with some beautiful fall foliage and falling leaves. Daytime temperatures hover in the mid-60s, and the weather still remains somewhat reliable for outdoor activity.
By Halloween, Seattle is well into its stormy season. Starting in November, Seattle’s wettest month of the year, the frequent blustery winds, heavy rains, and mushy leaves on the ground make walks to class an adventure.
Game-day weather at Husky Stadium is a mixed bag. The Dawgs could be playing under blazing sun, or suffering through a soaking rainstorm, which just goes to show how unpredictable autumn weather is in the Pacific Northwest.
Winter
Although our winters aren’t cold by any means, they are quite dreary. Last January is a perfect example, breaking a record with rain on 30 of 31 days. Daylight hours also become scarce, with the sun setting as early as 5 p.m. High temperatures on either side of 50 degrees most days between December and February are a good bet, before the weather begins to warm up during the last few weeks of the winter quarter.
Snowfall in the mountains is a guarantee, but in the city it is more of a toss-up. There are often winters that go by without more than a flurry, but sometimes week-long snowstorms can shut down the city, such as the “snowmageddon” in February 2018.
Last winter, there was a more typical snowfall, when the UW campus picked up a couple inches of snow in January — enough to cancel morning classes, before an afternoon warm-up.
A good pair of boots and a raincoat are necessities for walking around campus for much of the year, but longtime Seattle dwellers might look down on you for carrying an umbrella on the days where it’s just a sprinkle.
Spring
The UW is most known for its springtime blooms. The cherry blossoms are a welcoming sight for the final quarter of the school year, but after their first few days, tourists begin to flock to the Quad and students might wish they had campus all to themselves again.
Turn on the news in April, and you’re likely to hear the weather described as “showers and sunbreaks” for days on end. Practically every weather phenomenon in the book might occur on any given day. Gusty winds, small hail, and thunderstorms are not so uncommon during this transitional period between winter and summer.
By the end of the school year, the temperatures will warm up nicely to near 70 degrees as rain becomes more of a rarity than an everyday occurrence. Before you know it, the weather is nice, and it’s time to head home for summer vacation.
Summer
When imagining the ideal summer, the weather in Seattle fits the bill for many.
Union Bay glistens under crystal-clear skies, sea planes fly overhead, and Mount Rainier serves as a perfect backdrop to the UW campus.
While the season often gets off to a slow start due to the infamous “June gloom,” July and August typically feature very pleasant weather. While most of the nation roasts in temperatures in the 90s and triple digits, Seattle’s average summer temperature of 75 degrees is hard to beat.
Reach reporter Anthony Edwards at specials@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(1) comment
Wow, this is such a wonderful summary of the seasons in Seattle! I laughed a few times while reading as I can definitely relate to some of the things Anthony mentioned (such as tourists in the Quad and umbrellas during light rain).
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.