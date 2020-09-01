A sneak peek into what to expect from a virtual Dawg Daze this year

Disclaimer: Many Dawg Daze details weren’t finalized at the time of printing.
Dawg Daze is the UW’s annual welcome week for incoming and returning students. It’s usually an event-filled ten days of engaging activities and information sessions designed to familiarize students with useful resources and organizations.
With the majority of fall quarter online, it’s no surprise that Dawg Daze will sport a more virtual look this year. Still, the UW is working diligently to preserve traditional experiences and accommodate everyone. I spoke with First Year Programs program manager Julie Berry to learn more about what students can expect from Dawg Daze this fall.
For starters, the timing of Dawg Daze will be the same, spanning the 10 days from Sep. 23 to Oct 3.
Traditional events such as New Student Convocation and Husky Kick-off will be held virtually, and incoming students will have a chance to partake in the annual “W” photo by submitting a selfie, which will later be added to a giant picture mosaic.
Academically focused events that normally fill Kane 130, such as “CLUE Tips for Writing,” “How to Succeed in Math,” and others, will relocate to Zoom, where students can still ask questions and engage with fellow Huskies in breakout rooms.
Social events have historically been the lifeblood of Dawg Daze. Unfortunately, students will have to wait a year for fan favorites like Fun and Games at the IMA, Late Night Shopping at Fred Meyer, and Dance Party at Odegaard Library; but with more than 60 events hosted by campus partners, along with events planned by the UW, there will still be plenty of excitement to look forward to.
Dawg Daze classics like One Bus Away, an event where students hop on buses and explore neighboring areas around Seattle, and the annual Out-of-State mixer will be tailored for a virtual experience complete with presentations, games, and prizes. Virtual events from campus partners include the Chinese Student Association’s autumn lantern festival, performances from acapella groups, stand-up comedy shows, musical theatre pieces, Bollywood dance workshops, and more.
While there won’t be any big tents on Red Square during the first two days of classes, there will be a virtual Registered Student Organization (RSO) fair, where students can discover a wide range of clubs on campus, especially ones planning to hold online meetings and events throughout fall quarter.
Look out on their website, uwdawgdaze.com, for the official release of the full Dawg Daze schedule Aug. 24 to learn more about what events are taking place.
Reach contributing writer Josh Lee at specials@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @Joshlee_UWdaily
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.