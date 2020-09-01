University, but make it online

College is not looking like any of us expected it to, but for freshmen, the transition to online school may be particularly difficult. It may seem like there will be fewer opportunities to make friends and fewer places to study, and those weed-out classes may suddenly seem a lot more daunting.
First off, online classes are going to be different than what many freshmen may have experienced at the end of high school, with classes that didn’t require attendance and a pass-or-fail system of grading. Students may have to attend live lectures and take exams via Canvas or over Zoom. The University of Washington has the resources to successfully implement the switch from in-person to online, and most professors will have gotten the hang of Zoom by now thanks to their practice in the spring.
In large lectures, it’s possible professors won’t ask students to have their cameras on, but in smaller, more participation-focused classes, like language classes, having the camera on is required to get full participation points. However, even if the camera is not required, keeping it on can help you stay focused on the lecture.
It can be hard to stay engaged during online classes, simply because there are more distractions. One second you're attentively listening to your lecturer, and the next, you’re six BuzzFeed quizzes in.
“Register for classes that interest you,” Nathan Mitchell, a sophomore, said. “You don’t need to get all your major requirements done in the first quarter; your plans might change.”
Taking classes that are interesting and engaging will help you pay attention and make your first quarter as enjoyable as possible. In addition, taking classes about topics you like will help you meet other students with similar interests.
Some professors will record their lectures and post them online after class for students who couldn’t make it, or for students to use as a studying tool. It can be easy to tell yourself you’re “just going to skip this one lecture” and that you’ll definitely watch it later.
“Don’t skip lectures just because you can watch the recording later,” student Stefan de Villiers said. “Try to stick to your original schedule as strictly as possible.”
This advice holds for classes that are held asynchronously, meaning the professor will upload lecture slides and reading but the class will never meet in person. It’s best to try to listen to those lectures and do the assignments at the same time you would have had class — otherwise, un-listened-to lectures will pile up and you’ll begin to feel overwhelmed.
Location is also important for taking online classes. Since you’re not moving around from class to class, and you might not have all of your lectures synchronously, it can be tempting to stay in your room with pajamas on.
“Try not to study [or] work in bed or near it if possible,” student Renee Wang said.
Studying in bed makes it harder to focus, and easier to fall asleep when you meant to read your textbook. If you’re taking classes from your house, work out a schedule with everyone who lives there about when and where you’ll be in class.
“Find a work space that is only for your classes,” sophomore Julia Owens said. “I found that if I did homework in one specific place I was more focused in both my homework and the Zoom class I was in.”
Also, don’t be afraid to create a study group in your classes the first few days. A lot of times, someone will message the class and ask who wants to join a study group chat. Take them up on the offer. That way, you can compare notes and make sure you caught everything the professor said in class. Take advantage of Zoom’s messaging feature if your professor has it activated, because it’s the easiest way to communicate with other students in the class.
The UW has a lot of academic resources. Even if you can’t walk to Mary Gates Hall to talk to someone within Student Academic Services, there are still ways to take advantage of these services.
“Remember that all UW resources moved virtually,” Meghan Coletta, program manager in the First Year Programs Office, said in an email. “Staff is still here, and they’re happy to talk.”
The University of Washington had the spring and summer to practice online school, and professors used student feedback to figure out what did and didn’t work. Online classes can be tough and sometimes isolating, but don’t be afraid to reach out to other students, professors, or advisors for help.
This isn’t going to be the first quarter of college you were expecting, but in a lot of ways, online classes give back what students put in. Work on staying focused, and take advantage of the opportunities professors offer. The best piece of advice is to treat online classes like you would treat a normal class, whether it be a large, asynchronous lecture or a small, participation-heavy seminar.
Reach writer Zoe Schenk at specials@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @schenk_zoe
