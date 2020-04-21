How to bleed sustainably

Menstrual cups are my love language.
For those who might not know, menstrual cups are a type of reusable menstrual product. The product goes up your vagina and collects menstrual waste throughout the day or night as, in most cases, it can hold menstrual waste up to 12 hours without leakage.
Alexa Russo, sustainability coordinator at the UW Bothell and Dot Cup user, hosted a “healthy, sustainable periods online talk” April 21 with the CEO of Dot Cup, Besty Drach.
During the event, Russo hoped to normalize conversations around menstruation and covered topics such as the types of menstrual products — both organic and reusable — how to use them, and the importance of menstruation sustainability.
“I really have been thinking about the sustainability of menstruation in general and the silicone cups you don’t have to throw away which is great,” Russo said. “Tampons and pads are not only very disposable and not good for the environment, but they aren’t also that great for your health either.”
A research article written by Gautami Bhor and Sayali Ponkshe found that in India, there are about 113,000 tons of menstrual waste each year.
Menstrual waste is a large contributor to landfills and switching to something reusable not only helps protect the environment but also saves money.
Menstrual cups can be more costly upfront, but they can last up to 10 years.
To put it in perspective I spend, on average, around $5 a month on tampons, which means in about seven months my menstrual cup will have paid for itself, and it still has many years of use to go.
Russo notes that tampons also have an ugly side to them.
“A lot of people don’t think of the health reasons behind not using tampons,” Russo said. “But like I was finding that on my lighter days, sometimes the tampon would fluff off some stuff and I would have to go get it, and it was horrible.”
And wouldn’t you rather pull out a soft malleable silicone cup at most twice a day instead of a dry tampon?
In the past, my menstrual cup, the Diva Cup (which cost me $38) helped me facilitate menstrual health conversations with my doctor.
The Diva Cup is clear and includes lines that measure how much blood is in the cup, which helped me track the amount of blood I lost and reply to my doctor’s questions more conclusively.
Besides helping me inside the doctor’s office, Russo reports a decrease of cramps after changing to her menstrual cup.
“I haven’t had as nearly as many cramps and all those different things that happen when you get your period,” Russo said. “I haven’t had any of that which is wonderful.”
Menstrual cups are little silicone environment warriors, but using them can be a little daunting.
My worst fear was: What if it got stuck? Spoiler alert, the second time I used a menstrual cup, it did.
My tip is stay relaxed and take deep breaths.
Even though menstrual cups are my language that doesn’t mean they need to be yours.
There are many other kinds of ways to have sustainable periods. Thinx is reusable menstrual underwear, a pair costing anywhere from $24 to $42. GladRags sells a variety of different kinds of reusable pads, the day pads cost around $16 and the night one’s around $24.
I recommend doing your own research and finding the best brand for you.
This Earth Day, bleed sustainably.
Reach writer Rochelle Bowyer at wellness@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @rw_bow
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism bydonating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.