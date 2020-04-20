Confronting white privilege in the environmental movement

News featured Math professor under fire for provocative online learning comments amid coronavirus By Ash Shah and Jake Goldstein-Street The DailyUpdated 6 hrs ago 2 After doubting that students lacked fast Internet and making an off-color joke about grandparents dying in a department-wide email chain, a math professor has come under some heavy criticism both publicly and privately for comments some are deeming inappropriate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.