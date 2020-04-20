Eco-fascism in the age of the coronavirus

Eco-fascism is the application of fascist ideology in solving environmental issues, often placing the greater good of the environment above the loss and endangerment of individual lives. Those targeted are often found in communities of color, or are of lower socio-economic status — those who are most impacted by climate change due to their inability to withstand its effects.
Furthermore, eco-fascism places the responsibility of alleviating environmental issues on the individual rather than the authoritarian powers behind it.
We see this with the recent “we are the virus” eco-fascist tendencies that have come out of the coronavirus pandemic. As the virus places folks indoors with stay-at-home orders, we’ve seen positive changes to our environment including better air quality and decreased CO2 emissions due to a decrease in human activity and consumption.
Although there have been improvements, it’s important we recognize that our individual inaction is not the solution or cure for the damages of the past, or the inevitable future of our environment.
“The climate crisis is tied to the broader political and economic systems that centralize resources and wealth among a few, while billions suffer,” said Marium Raza, a junior studying biochemistry and comparative history of ideas. “One example of this is that the U.S. military consumes more oil and produces more greenhouse gases than any other institution on Earth. People who are in positions of privilege need to take more responsibility for these systems of inequity — and then advocate for change.”
We need accountability from our government and policy enactments that protect our world’s ecosystems. Those in power are just as, if not more, important in addressing climate change and our damaged environment.
We live in a country where our president has withdrawn us from the Paris Agreement, removing our country from the collaborative United Nations efforts to alleviate the effects of climate change. Raza’s point speaks on instances like this where our government is actively participating in furthering our struggle to protect our ecosystems.
Raza also discussed the very real danger of eco-fascism, especially as it is rooted in anti-Semitic and social darwinist ideologies.
“Ecofascism falls in line with a number of oppressive systems,” Raza said. “Eugenics, built on the same principle of destroying the weak for a supposedly stronger society, was the foundation of a lot of Nazi ideology. Slavery was often justified by social darwinism, the reprehensible idea that ‘survival of the fittest’ should apply to groups of people.”
Raza connects eugenics, a term used to describe actions that seek to mold a society that specifically outcasts inferior and “less than” bodies, with the eco-fascism that we see today.
If the coronavirus is disproportionately affecting lives in minority communities, those who place it on a pedestal as a blessing for the environment are accepting an eco-fascist framework that is rooted in eugenics.
It’s worrying to see our government contribute to our Earth’s demise and people of our country blindly seeing the impacts of our government’s corruption as something we as individuals are the “cure” for. This is especially important when this cure involves the suffering of marginalized communities.
“We need to rethink our position in these systems, rather than trying to take an easy way out by blaming marginalized communities,” Raza said. “There are ways we can combat climate change in a way that doesn't rely upon the suffering of communities that are often low-income, and of color. We need to realize that true climate justice is not possible without economic justice.”
Our world’s environmental conditions have continuously gotten worse and climate change is a very real threat to its, and our, existence.
Staying indoors at home is not going to solve global warming. This virus, and the countless lives that are suffering and lost, is not a gift that will permanently restore our oceans. The world isn’t just going to heal its decades of destruction by us tweeting “we are the cure” attached to a photo of clear skies and fish returning to Venice waters.
If we really want our Earth to heal, we need collaborative initiatives from the individual level to those in utmost power in our government to ensure protections on all levels: socially, economically, and legislatively. What we don’t need is a framework of thinking that uplifts white supremacy and further marginalizes the communities that suffer when the Earth does.
