‘We’ve got one planet and one chance’: Extinction Rebellion UW works to fight climate injustice through direct action

When he first arrived on campus, freshman Peter Fink was excited to get involved with groups that were advocating for the things he cared about, like the environment. When he got here, however, he found that a lot of the sustainability groups on campus, like SEED, were about making changes on campus, and there weren’t any climate action groups that were about taking direct action.
So he started his own.
Extinction Rebellion UW (XRUW) is the campus chapter of the international Extinction Rebellion movement. The group uses non-violent civil disobedience to fight back against the climate crisis.
XRUW has partnered with existing campus and local groups to help “form cohesive bonds between different members of the community,” according to Fink. The group teamed up with the climate justice group 350 Seattle to protest Chase Bank’s funding of fossil fuels in February, effectively shutting down Second Street downtown.
To Shay Steeves, a freshman member of the group, the XR movement is one that is led by the people.
“XR is grassroots organizing and mobilizing against corporations, industries, and government injustices that we see being done that are negatively affecting our planet,” Steeves said. “We are led collectively, not by one leader, but as a group all sharing in the work we strive to do on and off-campus.”
Due to the novel coronavirus, most of the group’s plans were halted. Now remote, most of XRUW’s actions are looking ahead to the future. Its main goal currently is planning and organizing actions to spur changes to the UW power plant, which runs on fossil fuels, contributing to emissions. The group also wants to take action against the Environmental Protection Agency, which has headquarters in Seattle, for their silencing of climate research and deregulation of pollution policies.
Though remote, Fink encourages people to get involved. Online action, like the Earth Day live stream or divestment work done by the Inclusive Climate Action group, is still happening. Above all, Fink says, it’s crucial to be involved somehow.
“[Seattleites] may not face the impact of climate change to a significantly terrible degree,” he said. “Maybe that’s a reason why [one says] ‘I don’t have to care about it, because it will only have a minor effect on my future.’ But it’s a justice issue. There are people around the world who have done the least to contribute to climate change whose families are being torn apart.”
Fink acknowledges that the environment is one of hundreds of issues the world is facing right now. But, with reports estimating 143 million people will be displaced by climate change by 2050, he stressed the importance of remembering the populations that will be most impacted by the climate crisis.
“Maybe this isn’t an issue that affects you right now, today,” Fink said. “It’s an issue you’ll see in August, right? You’ll have to pull out your mask again, not because of corona, but because of forest fires, but that’s something that maybe you can get over. I don’t think anyone can get over the fact that as they are living their lives, there are people around the world who are directly suffering from this crisis.”
XRUW’s mission echoes the international campaign’s call for “bold, swift, and long-term changes,” striving to spark systemic action to halt climate change.
“XR realizes the ticking time bomb that is our nation’s and planet’s efforts to protect the environment and that more must be done if we are to have a livable future,” Steeves said.
Fink hopes that people join the movement to ensure everyone is able to live prosperously, with a shared planet for all to enjoy equally.
“Our movement matters because it’s time to change now,” he said. “In fact, it was time to change 10 years ago, 20 years ago, 30 years ago. Moreover, we’re delayed, we’re overdrawn. It’s not an issue of working to prevent something in the future. It’s the issue of mitigating to prevent issues happening now.”
XRUW emphasizes that the climate movement is a movement for all. According to Fink, there is a role for everyone in fighting the devastating future ahead.
“[Climate change] is something that’s fundamentally going to affect all of us,” Fink said. “We’ve got one planet and one chance, and that’s an issue.”
Reach reporter McKenna Zacher at news@dailyuw.com Twitter: @mckennazacher
