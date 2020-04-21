From the archives: Environment and University

Originally published in Section IV of The Daily’s Earth Day project on April 20, 1970
Since the environmental movement moved from the depths of hysteria in its waking moments to the rational base it works from today, many people have sought to involve the academic world — particularly the university — in the task of preserving our environment.
This concern was mirrored in September, 1969, with the publishing of a 70-page document entitled, “The Universities and Environmental Quality.”
The report, prepared for President Nixon’s Environmental Quality Council, recommends that colleges and universities, with the assistance of the federal government, establish Schools of Human Environment. The schools’ common purpose, the report says, “should be problem-focused education and research directed toward people’s need and desire for satisfying life in pleasant surroundings.”
“Education has always played a central role in the American dream,” the report stated. “If we are truly concerned about the quality of environment and quality of life this concern must be illustrated and participated in by our education system.”
The Schools of Human Environment would include structural innovations that the fact-finding committee headed by John S. Steinhart and Stacie Cherinack, who were on leave from the University of Wisconsin under the auspices of the Office of Science and Technology, found to be missing from existing university environment programs.
The include: 1) substantial or complete control of the faculty reward structure, including appointment of faculty, promotion, salary, tenure and other benefits afforded faculty members; and 2) a relatively free hand to be innovative in introducing course material, educational programs, work-study programs and curriculum requirements for degrees.
In their study, the committee examined the environmental programs of some 200 universities and colleges and made site visits to six universities. Of the six programs the committee examined in detail, two of them had their origins in city planning and urban studies efforts, two of them originated in sanitary engineering and, to a lesser degree, civil engineering, one originated from a combination of biology, engineering and public health, and one grew from diverse sources mostly in engineering.
Structures
The formal institutional structures of the six programs differed considerably, the committee reported. One was a center, another was an institute, one was a program, one was a department, one had no name but was centered around a department, and the least effective, the committee said, had no name but included a center and involved members of several departments.
“What all of the effective programs shared,” the report stated, “was that they had substantial influence or complete control over faculty hiring and subsequent promotion and rewards, and considerable flexibility in introducing new course work and curricula, and flexible degree programs for students working in the problem areas.”
The committee found that the most successful and effective environmental programs were problem-oriented, as opposed to the discipline and methodology focus of most university departments. In recommending the establishment of Schools of Human Environment, the committee saw a need for the problem-oriented approach — similar to that of the schools of agriculture, public health and medicine.
“The common feature of both of these efforts,” the report said, “is that they are problem focused.”
The committee found the dichotomy of the problem/discipline approaches created several stumbling blocks.
For example, a language barrier arose when faculty members from a variety of disciplines attempted to work together. In the most successful programs, the committee discovered, a common language had developed after some length of time.
Another allegation the committee found was that faculty members become outdated in problem-oriented programs. The report cited evidence to the effect, but added that “there is no reason why, given satisfactory institutional separation between the people dedicated to a problem solving and those dedicated to basic research, a peaceful integration cannot take place in which both groups stay up to date and are stimulated by each other.”
The committee reported that this kind of symbiotic relationship was developing at several of the institutions they visited.
Finally, the committee scoffed at doubting faculty members who suggested there is not a supply of able people willing to undertake the problem-oriented programs.
“There are far more people,” the report says, “willing to engage in this activity than can find support to teach, do research, or work on problem-focused activity related to environmental quality.”
Students
Students, the committee found, were an integral part of the programs they examined. In many cases they discovered that students provided the cohesion for their groups which the faculty were unable to contribute.
“The programs in which the students had a strong voice in the direction and goals seemed to work the best,” they said. “It was the students that were truly inter-disciplinary.”
The committee discounted the “myth,” as they called it, that if students do not have the proper disciplinary training they will not be prepared for careers awaiting them.
Quite the contrary, they said, “the world to which the Ph.D. student is headed is one concerned with problems, and not organized along disciplinary lines.”
“It is of particular interest that a majority of the students with whom we spoke had some experience in the ‘real world…’ they had been working on society’s problems and had come back after a realization that they needed problem-oriented training. They felt, to a large extent, that their disciplinary training had been inadequate in preparing them to deal with problems outside the university.”
The committee found strong evidence that the environmental programs that have control over their curriculum are the most successful.
“The optimal arrangement,” they said, “is one in which the program or center offers a degree to its participating students.”
Two methods of creating environmental degrees were suggested by the committee: the degrees could be offered by the programs; or they could be planned on a committee or individual level.
In the successful environmental quality programs, the committee found that there was a mechanism through which courses could be created and added to the curriculum.
“Many of the programs offered core seminars as the basis upon which the student built his curriculum,” the committee explained. “In one case, these core seminars served as a meeting ground for interaction between students and faculty. In all of the other programs, students and faculty were free to create courses which they felt necessary for their education.
“In the cases where degrees were offered, the students were encouraged to tailor make their own curriculum, usually in conjunction with a faculty advisor.”
