From the archive: The University — Why it should be involved

Originally published in Section IV of The Daily’s Earth Day project on April 20, 1970
[Editor’s Note: The author, Geoffrey Wandesforde-Smith, is a Research Fellow in Political Science and Assistant to the Chairman of the President’s Advisory Committee on Environment Studies. The opinions expressed are the author’s and not necessarily the opinions of PACES.]
The University of Washington stands on the threshold of a tremendous opportunity. Within a few weeks it will be clear whether or not the university has the foresight and the courage to seize it.
The opportunity is a double one. First, there is the chance of making Washington one of the few centers of leadership and excellence in environmental studies in the country. Second, there is the prospect of developing on the campus a focus for many kinds of activity that can help bring about the social, economic, political and ethical change needed to stem environmental degradation and enhance the quality of life.
If the challenge is taken up, the University can have an impact not only in its own immediate region, the Pacific Northwest, but also in a national and international context. The possibilities are truly enormous, limited only by the imagination and energies of the people given charge of the university’s environmental programs.
The challenge will be issued in the report of the President’s Advisory Committee on Environmental Studies (PACES), which the President will receive in mid-May. The decision to request the report is an acknowledgement by the President that the university must face a major policy decision. Without in any way prejudicing that decision is entirely appropriate for this special edition of The DAILY to encourage discussion of some of the important questions that the decision must seek to answer. It is not an exaggeration to say tat there is much more at stake in this decision than the ability of the university to attract additional funds and to improve the quality of the work it is already doing.
The decision to move ahead with a major effort in environmental studies could have far-reaching consequences for presently accepted notions about the nature and purpose of higher education. It would emphasize and legitimize patterns of faculty and student behavior that now occupy only a marginal position in a university landscape dominated by departments, colleges, disciplines, and highly structured degree programs. And it would imply a much more determined descent from the traditional ivory tower than is evident from existing linkages between the academic and non-academic communities.
Because of its potential for changing the ends as well as the means of higher education, a proposal for a program of environmental studies must be carefully considered. In the first place, why should the university bother about the environment?
To many, the issue is simple and self-evident. Within a brief further span of human history, which varies somewhat according to the expert you consult, there exists the certain and awful prospect of human self-extinction. The issue is therefore one of survival. Time is at a premium. Universities can contribute directly to averting disaster and any action with this end in mind should and must be countenanced by students, faculty, and administration.
By this argument the university is a legitimate base from which to launch a massive, radical, political assault on the public and private sources of environmental decay. Indeed, some might argue that because of its special and advanced knowledge, the university should be in the forefront of such an assault.
It seems to me that this view seriously endangers the future of the university as we know it. The environmental crisis is a real one and time is short. But the university is one of many social institutions that must share in the task of correcting the imbalance between man and nature and it is one whose proper functions to not extend to encompass a preoccupation with political decision making.
Must Resist
Above all, the university must resist any and all efforts to make it the captive of a particular ideology. For once this happens the central social purposes of the university are lost. It is no longer free to function as a place where competing may be scrutinized and evaluated for their meanings and significance. It becomes instead a place where thinking and reflection are constantly in danger of being displaced by action. And in such an environment it is impossible to continue with the educational process.
If academic freedom in its highest sense is to be protected and if the university is to persist as an educational institution, rather than as a source of indoctrination, how can the university fulfill the obligations imposed upon it by the state of our environment? And what is the nature of these responsibilities?
Of course, there is no simple response to these questions. And it is not to be expected that the University of Washington can devise an environmental studies program to be copied by others because they find whatever responses it provides to be the best. I would suggest, however, that by adopting as its central purpose a continuing reassessment of the quality and worth of man-environment relationships a program of environmental studies within a university can provide an appropriate response to those who ask why the university should bother about the environment.
It is common knowledge that modern science and technology can make possible unprecedented levels of material affluence. American now enjoys a high standard of living measured in material terms. Yet a startling and increasingly widespread feature of the conservation movement in the 1960’s and 1970’s is the realization that the qualitative side of the standard of living equation is showing a downward trend. Basic attitudes, values, and styles of living have been challenged as needing drastic revision if a more harmonious man-nature relationship is going to be established.
The issue is therefore not mere survival. The really critical questions have to do with the kind and quality of survival that can and should be aimed for. And it is because of its special ability to seek answers to these questions that the university must effect a set of educational program changes focused on the environment.
The university must now recognize openly and pursue vigorously the idea that education not only prepares for life, but is also a major force in determining what kinds of life are deemed worthwhile by the members of society.
What is now called the environmental bandwagon has gathered much of its momentum from students and faculty. In the face of a crisis, many universities have witnessed strong grass-roots pressure for educational reform. I have already argued that universities must share a division of labor in meeting the environmental crisis with other social institutions, not least in order to protect the basic processes of education. In addition, the enthusiasts for environmental studies must recognize other limitations.
Organize
First, it is not necessary to organize the entire process of formal education around man-environment relationships. Environmental studies have no monopoly on the kinds of knowledge likely to yield attitudes and values that will enhance those relationships.
Second, whilst environmental studies are interdisciplinary, they do not imply the end of disciplinary knowledge. The established disciplines can be expected to produce much of the basic data needed to solve environmental problems. The contribution of interdisciplinary study is to synthesize and to clarify the relevance to life of more specialized forms of knowledge, but it cannot and should not displace them.
Third, the usefulness of problem-focused research and teaching in understanding environmental problems and in helping find solutions for them should not be allowed to obscure more traditional forms of study. And more importantly, the discovery of solutions must not lead the university into direct political action to ensure their implementation.
No large university will escape the pressure to introduce some kind of environmental education program. Since the design of such a program requires each university to re-examine its nature and purpose as a basic social institution, some universities can be expected to make only a weak and cosmetic adjustment. It remains to be seen whether or not the University can rise to the challenge, and whether it can do so in a way that respects the highest ideals of the university whilst at the same time enriching the lives of the people it touches.
