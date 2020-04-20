From trash jars to turtles, a guide to Seattle’s sustainable startups

Existing as a college student during a pandemic is stressful. Existing during the worst global economic moment since the Great Depression is stressful. Because of this, I hate to remind you of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch — a plastic-ridden soup twice the area of Texas (three times the area of France) floating between California and Hawai’i.
But though we may have a lot going on as a society at the moment, that doesn’t mean that environmental consciousness can be put on pause.
As much as the “convenience factors” of modern life entice us to forget it, we are contributing to the planet’s trash problem on a daily basis. Have you ever received a ridiculously small Amazon order in nesting-doll packaging, with layers and layers of unnecessary boxes and plastic? Anyone who’s picked up a package from Lander or Willow Hall is familiar with the sight of a rolling mail cart overflowing with trash — a campus graveyard of boxes, shrink wrap, Styrofoam, and bubble mailers.
“Sustainability requires such a deep reflection into position, privilege and perspective, but what it offers in exchange is the opportunity for literally anybody to find their role in the solutions,” UW alum Jacob Huskey said via email. “Environmental problems, and especially solutions, [affect] everyone.”
Huskey, who graduated from the UW in 2019, was instrumental in the zero-waste makeover of Seven Coffee Roasters Market & Cafe, a cozy cafe and sustainable corner store located on 20th Avenue Northeast and Ravenna Avenue Northeast.
While “zero waste” sounds extreme and may conjure mental images of tiny Mason jars full of yearly trash output, there are many possible pathways to a low-impact, low-waste, or even zero-waste lifestyle for students who are interested in living lighter, even during the coronavirus pandemic. It’s a global movement that is gaining momentum.
“The current state of affairs makes it a good time to build the routines that lead to behavior change,” Huskey said. “Obviously these are not the circumstances under which anybody would like to have ample amounts of time to form new routines. However, since many of us do, it's the opportunity to reflect on what’s excessive and what’s important when we do return to ‘normal.’”
He mentioned that he has been able to dramatically reduce his food waste output during the pandemic — a fortunate side effect of being strapped for cash, needing to use up every bit of food in the house, and having plenty of free time to cook and bake.
Genevieve Livingston, the founder of Ballard sustainable living store Eco Collective, found herself interested in zero-waste living after discovering minimalism while in college. Minimalism, a philosophy that opposes modern materialism by encouraging pared-down, “just the essentials” lifestyles, lends itself naturally to sustainability and waste reduction.
“I started in my bathroom and noticed the amount of things that were disposable,” Livingston said. “Every time I ran out of something I would replace it with something more sustainable.”
Eco Collective stocks a range of products designed to help people reduce the waste associated with their personal care routines. (Two you might not have heard of: menstrual cups and safety razors.)
Reducing your waste is a great first step toward increasing your environmental engagement, but individual action can only go so far. I chatted with Huskey and Livingston about how to balance personal efforts toward living zero-waste with larger, more systemic environmental changes.
“There’s no question that personal behavior changes are a drop in the bucket compared to regulating emissions, converting the energy grid, and other systemic changes,” Huskey said. “In the case of Seven, we knew we had a close-knit network of small-business vendors and partners that we could influence by becoming zero-waste.”
Livingston echoed Huskey’s sentiments that working with a small business offers more potential influence than an individual consumer might have.
“I wanted to start a store so I could have more buying power and tell [producers] how consumers want products packaged,” she said.
Livingston lives on a sailboat, where all her water comes from a tank that must be manually refilled, and all trash goes into a small central garbage can located in the kitchen. These factors encourage her to be conscious of the amount of water she uses and the waste she produces. Houseboat life, in such close proximity to nature, also helps.
“Living aboard, every day I walk up that dock and I see starfish,” she said.
Quarantine, especially in an urban environment, is a less-than-ideal circumstance for feeling connected to nature, but it’s still possible. In my U-District apartment, the sun streams onto my bed every morning and I can hear the birds starting up their springtime courtship rituals outside — both reminders that I am still a part of this ecosystem.
Be sure you are prioritizing your health and well-being during this pandemic; but if you’re interested, it’s a good time to learn about local waste reduction efforts and how you can get involved. Seattle has strong curbside composting and recycling programs, making it easy for local UW students to divert their waste to greener channels. Check out King County’s guidelines for what can be composted and recycled here. If you’re currently attending “Zoom University” from afar, be sure to look into your local regulations — here’s a handy resource.
Drastically whittling your waste often takes more creativity than simply using a compost bin. This Earth Day, take some time to brainstorm how you can cut back on unnecessary plastic waste — think outside the Amazon box. And if you have some extra cash to support a small business dedicated to lowering environmental footprints, stop by Seven, place an order with Eco Collective, or take some reusable bags and hit up the weekly farmers market.
Reach Health & Wellness Editor Mac Murray at science@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @merqto
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.