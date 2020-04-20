Challenge #1: Denying disposable coffee cups

You can look at a painting without knowing the story behind it, but chances are you won’t really remember the image days or years down the road.
You can look at a plastic bag or takeout container and think “Yes, this thing holds my belongings and then I will dispose of it later.” But you don’t know the story behind it — how it came to be, what brought it into your hands, and where it will inevitably end up — and in minutes, when it’s in the trash, you will have forgotten all about it.
Some paintings have pretty messed up histories; you may not want to know the story behind them. And with plastics and disposables, it’s the same. Because sometimes, ignorance equals bliss.
But information can also equal power.
My sophomore year, I took ENVIR 239: Sustainability: Personal Choices, Broad Impacts, and unlike the disposable properties of many consumable items, the knowledge I gained from this course has been everlasting. I’ve seen the story behind the painting — and now I can never forget the image. Since taking that class, I have harbored a perpetual desire to do something, anything, to lessen my impact on this earth.
Recently, I came across Year of the Planet, a worldwide movement of people with the purpose to, as stated on their website, “make one small change in their lives each month, over the course of a year, to live more sustainably, reduce their carbon footprints, and the plastic waste that ends up in our oceans, waterways and landfill.”
This monthly column will be the written record of my efforts, including the triumphs or hardships that may prevail, for every challenge. That’s right people, I am taking this journey, and I am taking you with me.
Month One was eliminating my use of disposable coffee cups. As someone who needs her coffee — and needs it now, damn it — I was a bit concerned about the consequences of facing my regular afternoon lull void of caffeine in the possibility that I forget my reusable mug.
But the concerns for my inconvenience were transformed into petty complaints upon further reading.
According to Year of the Planet, “We make, drink from, and chuck out 16 billion takeaway coffee cups every year … That's 44 million cups getting chucked in the bin every day.”
Faced with these statistics, I felt I could probably make it through a few rough mornings and afternoons sans joe.
In an interview with Kyle McDermott, coordinator of the Campus Sustainability Fund, a myriad of considerations such as carbon footprint from transportation and manufacturing were brought to my attention in the decision to use a mere cup, or bag, or any other disposable product.
“And there’s of course the equity issues if we’re sending our trash to other countries and exposing people of potentially lower economic strata to more pollution … for essentially our ease and convenience,” McDermott said.
It helped to have a reminder of all of the systems, and even people, that could suffer from my so-called “need” for a quick pick-me-up.
Being a frequenter of the many campus Starbucks locations, I was well aware that the material the cups were made from was compostable. I was curious to know how much of a difference this made in the life-cycle assessment of a coffee cup. Could our concerns really be eased by this campus effort towards earth-friendliness?
Liz Gignilliat, manager of UW Recycling, raised several points during our conversation. She explained that our campus’s compostable items — all of our coffee cups, food, many of our to-go containers, etc. — are kept local after disposal and made into compost, as opposed to our recycling, which are sometimes shipped to other parts of the U.S.
I felt a sense of relief when I heard this news — we can feel better about our use of cups on campus at least — so long as we are disposing of them properly.
But outside of UW, not all cups are compostable, and waste disposal can be tricky.
“If you have a recyclable item and you can’t empty it [of food, liquids, etc.] then the best option unfortunately is to throw it in the garbage,” Gignilliat said.
If you throw food or liquid-soiled products into the recycling, not only is that product not able to be recycled now, but it could ruin the potential of the rest of the bin’s contents from being recycled as well.
There are more than enough environmental-related reasons to implement change in one’s lifestyle. But in case these arguments weren’t convincing enough to ditch the paper cup on the go, I spoke to Italian language and culture professor, Albert Sbragia about Italian coffee culture in hopes of gaining some insight on the appeal of the coffee bars and porcelain-mug method.
“If you’re going to drink coffee, it should be a pleasurable experience,” Sbragia said. “If you’re walking around with a coffee cup, you’re doing two things at once. It doesn’t seem you’re really getting into the experience of drinking the coffee.”
The guilt that can be induced by taking on responsibilities for the betterment of the earth can be overwhelming and undesired. But it’s important to remember that we are humans — imperfect.
And we are also humans — citizens of this Earth. Trying to sustain its flourishment and ours is all we can do.
Don’t let the grandness of environmental action dissuade you from making little efforts such as bringing reusable cups to coffee shops, and denying that cup when you do occasionally forget your own. Every effort counts.
So whether it’s the social implications, the image of a landfill, or the aesthetic appeal of consuming your porcelain cup of coffee curbside like the Italians, sip on some inspiration, grab that reusable mug, and be a friend to the earth.
