Strikes on the 50th anniversary move online due to COVID-19

With restrictive social distancing guidelines due to COVID-19, Earth Day’s 50th anniversary festivities have shifted online, and what would have been marches with speakers and performances is now three days of online webinars. Youth activists, however, aren’t letting this stop them, they’re filling the days with performances, teach-ins, and calls to action.
Ally Arnold, a senior at the UW who plans digital training for organizers with the Seattle Climate Strike Network, explains that at first there was some hesitation about continuing with the strike.
Organizers questioned if it was insensitive to continue with the strike during a global pandemic. After some discussion, though, they decided to continue. They wanted to acknowledge that people still cared about climate change and also highlight related issues the pandemic brought to light.
One of the pillars of the work youth climate strike organizers do is one of justice, making sure their work is helping to take care of those who need it most, Arnold explained.
This pursuit of justice in the time of COVID-19 has caused youth climate change activists to take up new causes like the people's bailout, which is a demand for a recovery package that addresses both the short term and long term effects of the pandemic. The bailout asks for assistance that is rooted in justice, helping those who need it most, and would extend health protections and help millions of people get back to work when the time comes.
Groups calling for a people’s bailout, like the Sunrise Movement which Arnold is involved in, want to ensure people's health and stability now, but also in the post-pandemic world.
The U.S. Climate Strike website also highlights the importance of continuing the climate strike, saying that combating the novel coronavirus and the climate crisis go hand-in-hand.
“These are scary times,” their website reads. “Many have lost jobs, loved ones, and are uncertain what the future looks like. Environmental, worker, and health protections are being rolled back, worsening the crisis. Now more than ever is the moment to come together and demand a just response to the pandemic and the climate crisis.”
The climate strike’s three day plan consists of three different themes. Day One: Strike. Day Two: Divest. Day Three: Vote. They have their own events planned each day but are also promoting the events of groups all over the country.
Arnold says that many youth in Washington are following this plan, organizing a variety of different events each day.
Even though organizers may have been hesitant to pursue an online climate strike in the beginning, once it was organized, the youth were excited and optimistic, Arnold said. An online strike gets rid of any geographical barriers allowing people to participate no matter where they live. Both Arnold and the U.S. Climate Strike highlight this as an opportunity to bring new people into the movement.
There is a lot that is different with an online strike, but it is still a place to come together and share ideas.
Arnold’s passion for environmental activism was sparked as a child, when she saw plastic floating in the ocean during a walk. She felt compelled to do more and wanted to do something that helped the environment. It wasn’t until she started to take action that she felt she was really living out her values.
“This strike is a way to become involved in the movement, to be inspired by others who are already in the movement and to potentially be a person whose voice inspires somebody else to do the same,” Arnold said.
