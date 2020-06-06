Entering the real world: Adjusting to a school-less routine

For over 15 years, school has provided a sense of community and structure for those now awaiting graduation. Before people truly grasp a sense of self and get the chance to cultivate a unique identity, they are thrown into an academic arena where they’re told to work hard and learn as much as possible to prepare themselves for the real world.
It’s time for the UW class of 2020 to take all they’ve learned and put it to the test. For some, this might be a terrifying task; for others it could be the moment they’ve been waiting for. A combination of that fear and excitement is to be expected with such a forced change in routine.
Sheila Panyam is graduating at the end of spring quarter with a degree in philosophy and a minor in classical studies after three years at the UW. As a student, she involved herself in the university by competing on the mock trial team and tutoring at the Odegaard Writing and Research Center.
When it comes to graduation, Panyam is a little overwhelmed. “Being in school for nearly 18 straight years and then abandoning that rhythm altogether is definitely daunting,” Panyam said. “I think my biggest worry is that in school, there was a sense of competition, but it was very controlled. The real world just sounds so cut-throat, and I don’t know if I’m ready to take all of it on.”
Throughout undergraduate schooling, students spend time finding like-minded people and ultimately securing a degree in their field of interest. In the moment, the journey seems never-ending and unbelievably tiring. However, after accomplishing what you came to the UW to do, you’re essentially back at square one.
“I avoided having to survive the post-undergrad world fully by going straight into graduate school — that was my coping mechanism,” Lindsey Popken, a grad student and teacher’s assistant, said. “I would like to give advice that I wish I listened to more … the competitiveness of school and feeling pressured to get perfect grades to do everything that you think you need to really doesn’t matter. Jobs aren’t going to care about what your GPA was; they’re going to care about you being a well-rounded person.”
Post-undergraduate life will take people in various directions, and as much as people try to control their future, only time will tell where you end up. Whether you start working, decide to take a year off, or choose to further your education even more, life will inevitably test you and ultimately help shape you into the person you’ve worked so hard to become.
For graduating seniors, the real world might seem daunting and, at times, very lonely. However, just because your time in school might be over does not mean you have to completely leave behind communities you’ve become a part of.
The real world may seem cut-throat, but don’t feel like you need to compete against people in your community of friends and peers.
“Don’t buy into the hype that you have to be super competitive and that you have to have it all figured out,” Popken said. “Be kind to yourself. It makes life a lot easier.”
School might provide a greater sense of support and structure, but it’s most certainly not the only outlet for those attributes that we crave so much.
The relationships that you’ve built and developed throughout your time in school will still be there — even after school is gone. You might have to work hard to maintain certain relationships, but as long as you continue to affirm yourself and trust in the person you’ve become, you will find a sense of contentment and happiness.
Reach contributing writer Alyssa D’Mello at wellness@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @alyssadmello28
