One senior’s journey from Ethiopia to graduation

Misrak Tekeste, a senior at the UW, was feeling overwhelmed with classes, her full-time job as a certified nursing assistant (CNA), and the responsibility of raising her two kids.
She spoke to her advisor one day in March about dropping one of her classes, but it was too late in the quarter to do so. Later that night, she tucked her kids into bed and finally had some time to relax and check her phone. That’s when she saw an email congratulating her for making the Husky 100.
“I actually cried because I was feeling really burnt out,” she said. “That quarter was hard for me.”
Tekeste’s journey to the UW didn’t follow a simple path. At the age of 14, she emigrated without her family from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to Seattle to attend high school. After graduating, she attended Shoreline Community College from 2004 to 2007.
Soon after, she decided to move back with her husband to Ethiopia, where she had her two kids. She lived in Ethiopia for years, primarily taking care of her children, and suffering from “financial and emotional abuse” at the hands of her husband. It wasn’t until she got divorced that she decided to move back to Seattle.
“It got to a point where I had to just stay there rendered powerless or leave everything behind and restart again,” Tekeste said.
Her marriage and subsequent divorce taught her important lessons about power dynamics in relationships; her husband had significant control over decisions related to money. Similarly, she met many women from poor socioeconomic backgrounds in Ethiopia who faced an immense lack of career and educational opportunities that kept them in poverty.
“It highlighted to me that it is important for a female to be financially independent and self-sufficient,” Tekeste said.
She decided to go back to America to earn her bachelor’s degree, starting at the UW in 2018. But her time at UW began with a rough start. Two weeks before her first quarter, her father passed away. Although she could have deferred her start to a later quarter, she decided against it.
“I just had to recenter that sense of loss and be like, if he was alive, what my dad would have liked me to do would be to finish my education,” Tekeste stated.
A typical day for Tekeste would include dropping her kids off in the morning, attending classes during the day, picking up and caring for her kids in the afternoon and evening, and doing her homework once her kids went to sleep. Friday to Sunday, she also worked 12-hour night shifts as a CNA.
“You build this resilience because you’re aware that in other parts of the world, people don’t even have the advantage to work if they want to,” Tekeste said, explaining why she thought she was chosen for the Husky 100. “Women don’t have the opportunity to go to school if they want to. And to be honest with you, I just had to do what needs to get done.”
This month, she’ll be earning her bachelor’s in political science with a minor in education, learning, and society.
Tekeste has dedicated much of her career and studies to bettering communities around her. She previously worked as an interpreter for Ethiopian immigrants at schools and social and medical centers.
At the UW, she was involved in several different organizations, such as the Pipeline Project, where she tutored at her children’s elementary school, as well as the Alene Moris New Leadership Institute, and the Senior Class Gift Council]. She was also involved in her children’s school in the Natural Leaders Program as part of the Washington Alliance for Better Schools.
Although COVID-19 has caused uncertainty for her, like it has for many students around the world, Tekeste hopes to pursue a master’s degree in the future. She hopes to use the lessons she’s learned in life to continue to uplift communities.
“Hopefully, [I’ll] empower some other women,” she said. “I’m so passionate about that.”
