Planning your future in the midst of crisis

Inexplicably, and rather rudely, it is already June. Given that this quarter was down the tubes from the start, it’s hard to feel any elation at making it to the end. Campus closures and remote learning ensure none of us will experience the joy of slamming the exam room door behind us (unless they’re on soft-close hinges; wouldn’t that be unsatisfying) as we enter the sunlight of a glorious Seattle summer. I’m thinking of emulating this ritual by standing in the driveway and loudly crying as the neighbors look on in horror, thinking to themselves ‘We haven’t seen that kid outside in months.’ Although I’m not sure it will feel quite the same.
For seniors, the end is especially bittersweet. Sure, there’s virtual graduation (whatever that means), postal service diplomas, and a host of celebrities filming the equivalent of mass, depersonalized cameos that tell the class of 2020 “You can still be great, even if everything around you no longer is.” Remaining, however, is the ubiquitous, unshakeable feeling that something incomplete is now done before its time.
Beyond disappointment are practical concerns over canceled or indefinitely postponed internships and other opportunities. The job market for college graduates has never been exceptionally welcoming, but the pandemic has pushed the economy and hiring prospects into what may be a lasting downward spiral.
This begs the question, how have post-graduate plans changed for liberal arts and humanities students?
For Michelle Asencio, the notion of “back-up plans” has become increasingly obsolete. Asencio — who studies human evolutionary biology within the anthropology department, French, and dance — was hoping to find a position in the latter field, but as she wrote in an email, the “world of dance is in a strange place right now,” and it's unclear how companies and studios will adapt their employment needs to a crisis, and eventually, a post-crisis world.
Asencio is also applying to laboratory placements, as she is interested in utilizing her explorations of the relationship between culture, biology, and public health to address the current pandemic. Last spring she took a course on human and primate interactions that led to a focus on zoonotic diseases and their occurrence. At the time, she couldn’t have foreseen that a global outbreak was on the horizon.
“It’s absolutely insane that ‘the next big one’ arrived less than a year later; and despite all the research and efforts we learned about in that class, it still wasn’t enough,” Asencio said. “This definitely means that there’s a call for more of this research, which I already found fascinating before the pandemic. It’s a little daunting, but it’s meaningful. It had purpose before, and it has a more visible purpose now.”
Comparatively, the present circumstances led Skylar Jacobson, an environmental studies major, to seek out new career paths entirely. Previously interested in attending flight school, EMT training and firefighting now appeal to Jacobson, a four-year member of the women’s varsity rowing team, as she professes a long-standing affinity for “helping people and being active.” Jacobson has determined, however, that she will return to the UW on an athletic scholarship this fall to begin a post-baccalaureate program.
“I’m sad to have to say goodbye to my senior friends who won’t be returning next year, especially because the goodbye was very unexpected,” Jacobson said in an email. “I wouldn’t change anything about the last four years and I’d do it all over again … I’m hoping that next year, since I’ll be returning, I can have those (delayed) senior experiences.”
Oliver Kou, despite feeling discouraged, is continuing to search for summer and long-term positions. He’s painfully aware that his first job will unlikely be related to his studies in earth and space sciences; however, he acknowledges that the myriad options — including previously unconsidered graduate programs — will allow him to shape his career from a far more diverse perspective.
Understandably, Kou is plagued by the lack of resolution in a remote final quarter. During his time at the UW, Kou was a member of several campus communities, including the wind ensemble, ultimate frisbee, and Kappa Kappa Psi, an honorary band and service fraternity. He wishes that formal goodbyes and culmination events like playoffs and concert performances were possible, but recognizes that normalcy may be out of reach at the given moment.
“I’m glad that the UW has stepped up and provided an online graduation option for seniors, or [the ability] to participate in next year’s commencement, but it just doesn’t feel the same,” Kou said in an email. “There’s no closure, and that really can’t be faulted by anyone. We’re all just trying to make do with the current situation [and hopefully] we’ll all be stronger because of it.”
Asencio, as well, is having trouble reconciling her impending graduation with the worry that final goodbyes have yet to be had. We often save our loose ends, and as Asencio describes them, “lasts,” for spring quarter, because this is the time for closure. But what happens when finality and all its neatly tied ends fail to materialize; is this a fair jumping-off point from which graduates can expect to succeed?
Whatever the case, Asencio is holding on to gratitude.
“I’ve found myself feeling really grateful through all of this,” Asencio said. “Grateful to have had an amazing experience at the UW [and] to have taken advantage of the resources available … I’m grateful to have had some pretty amazing spring quarters to look back on, and to have made connections that are proving to last despite the distance.”
Reach reporter Brooke Kaufman at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @bkaufmanLJ
