Graduating into uncertainty with COVID-19

The emergence of COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on the job market for graduating students intending to enter the workforce.
The unemployment rate reached a high of 14.7% in April according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, just as college students are preparing to land their first jobs out of school. According to Luis Santiago, associate director for coaching operations at the Career & Internship Center, the biggest thing students need to keep in mind is understanding what type of job or industry they want to enter and how that industry has been uniquely affected by this pandemic.
Rylee Shear, who is graduating with a degree in political science, is trying to find a job at the intersection of public policy and health.
“A lot of the impact that COVID has had on my job search is that a lot of companies are not hiring during this time because it’s difficult to be hiring due to funding,” Shear said.
Many students have begun expanding their job search outside of their area of interest or expertise to temporarily support themselves and get into the job market in some form until their desired positions become available again.
“I’ve just been widening my net,” Shear said. “I was initially only applying to jobs that I was specifically interested in, but now I have expanded that to positions that are even unrelated to my major just so that I can have a full-time job to pay rent and do other things.”
The Career & Internship Center is offering support to students through virtual drop-in hours and webinars to assist those struggling to find jobs during this time and connect them with possible employers.
“Since the university went pretty much all online, our office is still making the proper transitions in order to make sure that we can provide services to our students in a similar fashion but obviously keeping in mind social distancing and things of that nature,” Santiago said.
In May, the center hosted a virtual job and internship fair which was well attended by students, but by employers as well. Over 80 companies were at the event, all of which were hiring full-time, part-time, and internship positions, according to Santiago.
One of the major webinars the center hosts is the Senior Success Series. Throughout the week, different webinars are offered on resume building, cover letter writing, and more to effectively prepare seniors for the job search.
“We are still here to provide assistance so that students can see that there is still light at the end of the tunnel,” Santiago said.
Visit the Career & Internship Center’s website to check out upcoming webinars and virtual events or to make a career coaching appointment.
“It's not the end of the world to have to take a position or job that is not related to your major even if it's just for a few months until you are able to find your footing,” Shear said. “Expanding your net is the best thing I think anyone can do when applying for positions and that's definitely what I’ve been finding is the most helpful.”
