Graduation blues: How the quarantine is affecting UW graduates

From Zoom classrooms to Canvas complications, it seems no student is safe from the daily struggles this quarantine has presented. Graduating seniors are feeling this even more as they miss out on the festivities that usually accompany the end of college.
The commencement ceremony, normally held in Husky Stadium, is yet another program to make the switch from in-person to online. While not filling a stadium with thousands of students and their families is the safe choice in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the loss of this in-person tradition comes at the cost of closure for many graduating students.
“It’s kind of sad,” Jessica Wilson, a UW graduate finishing her master’s degree in teaching, said. “You sort of live out your whole college life looking forward to that moment, and looking at that as the final transition into adulthood … so it’s definitely an adjustment.”
The UW will be providing what it calls “an exciting Commencement experience” for graduating seniors, and is allowing graduates to return next year to share the tradition in person with the class of 2021. The present situation, however, can’t help but feel bittersweet for those forced to cut short their goodbyes and forgo celebrations.
“I didn’t get to have like, the last formal, the last like Golden Gardens trip, the last barbeque … even like the last dinner with my housemates, I didn’t get to have that,” Wilson said.
The loss of social events like formals and dinners may not seem like a very big cost, but for many graduates these are critical moments for gaining closure on their college experience. Being forced to remain indoors and separated restricts their ability to say goodbye to not only friends, but also their many years of hard work, beginning one of the biggest transitions of their lives on a sour note.
“Commencement is a celebration of our hard work,” Joe Hayes, a UW student graduating with a bachelor’s degree in finance, said. “To not have that is definitely frustrating, but I also think it’s the right decision.”
On top of losing out on major campus traditions like the in-person commencement, students like Wilson and Hayes are among the thousands of graduates losing the ability to commemorate this monumental moment with even a family dinner, much less a grandiose grad party.
Hayes arranged his schedule in his last year on campus to allow for plenty of time with friends. The quarantine has worked against this plan, keeping him indoors and keeping him from these final moments.
Closure is only the beginning however, as the quarantine is also beginning to affect his employment. This summer, Hayes had planned on starting his finance career at Boeing, but now that is being postponed until late September at the earliest.
Boeing is one of many local companies whom graduating seniors rely on to start their careers, but with these job opportunities being postponed until conditions improve, seniors are being forced to try and find temporary financial solutions.
“Everything’s kinda changing right now,” Hayes said. “I’m trying to adapt … I actually started applying to other jobs now.”
Hayes recently signed a lease for a new apartment. This would normally be a moment of triumph, but is instead becoming the first of many financial burdens that he must find a new way to pay off while his career is on hold.
Losing opportunities for celebration and social closure in graduates' final weeks on campus is tough enough, but being forced into employment limbo at the hands of this pandemic is creating a heavy fog around what’s supposed to be an exciting time.
That being said, Wilson and Hayes are doing their best to maintain a positive outlook.
“This different way of graduating,” Wilson said. “It doesn’t diminish our accomplishments and it doesn’t make this any less significant … you’re still gonna have a successful, happy life, this is just another transition into that life.”
Reach writer Hunter Bos at news@dailyuw.com.
