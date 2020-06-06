Graduating senior Janani Iyer blazes trail for representation in education

Coming from a predominantly white community, Janani Iyer had never seen herself represented in school. In high school, she was one of 10 people of color in a graduating class of 600. All of her teachers in core classes were white.
That changed with an English class her senior year of high school when her class read “The Namesake,” a novel that examines the nuances involved with being caught between two conflicting cultures from a Bengali perspective.
The experiences of the novel’s protagonist deeply resonated with Iyer and made her realize the importance of representation.
“Growing up, I hadn’t really seen myself in teachers or the educational system,” Iyer said. “[‘The Namesake’] was the first time I had been presented with a South Asian main character. There was a lot of content in that book I really identified with. It made me realize how impactful seeing yourself, seeing your community can be.”
Now, Iyer hopes to become a history teacher and inspire younger people in the same way. Her goal is to provide support for students like herself, and to give broader exposure to South Asian and other minority issues.
Her decision to pursue teaching in a humanities field has been met with serious resistance by much of the South Asian community. Despite having a passion for the humanities and a deep interest in teaching, Iyer constantly faced snide comments from acquaintances and extended family.
“I’ve learned a lot about the stigma associated with different pursuits in different communities,” Iyer said. “I frequently feel like an outlier.”
She said even her peers would imply that pursuing the humanities was somehow a waste of her talents.
“I’ve been told that I’m too smart to pursue the humanities, that my choice somehow makes me really brave,” Iyer said. “Deriding statements about my choices are common. I didn’t expect to have to constantly defend myself, especially to people my age. It can be invalidating.”
Internal criticisms from family and friends have been augmented by some external alienation from the teaching community.
“There’s been a lot of challenges,” Iyer said. “In educational spaces, I’m often the only person of South Asian descent. I’m turned to as the only representation of South Asian issues and perspectives in the classroom.”
But Iyer is fully prepared to tackle the challenges ahead. Since enrolling at the UW, Iyer’s confidence has grown immensely.
“I went into college knowing I wanted to be a teacher, and college has given me a lot of tools to reaffirm the value of that career path to myself and others,” Iyer said. “There are so many stories that need to be told.”
Iyer entered college highly motivated to start on her path as a teacher. She will be graduating in August after just two years at the UW. After enrolling in fall 2018, Iyer immediately fell in love with the interdisciplinary nature of the comparative history of ideas (CHID) major.
“I know teaching is what I want to do,” Iyer said. “And I knew CHID was what I wanted to study. Why would I wait?”
AP and dual enrollment credits from high school helped Iyer fast-track her college career. She also overloaded on credits, often taking 19 or 20 credits a quarter.
“I had to take a ton of credits every quarter,” she said. “There was a lot of stress, but I’m motivated to pursue my goals.”
Iyer’s thesis, “Missing: Erasure and the Teaching of Asian American Experience,” delves into the lack of teaching content about the Asian American community. Her thesis was in large part motivated by her experiences in high school.
“In 1907, people of South Asian descent were expelled from Bellingham,” Iyer said. “That was something I had never heard about. I didn’t even learn about South Asians until my senior year of high school.”
Iyer found that there is serious underrepresentation of the Asian American experience in traditional history education in the United States. In the future, she hopes to fill in those gaps in the educational system and provide a broader view of history to her students.
“I want to support the creation of a really inclusive, diverse environment,” Iyer said. “I want to highlight events like Stonewall and its impact on the LGBT community. I want to talk about the treatment of Eastern Europeans during World War II. I want to promote discourse about Black history without encouraging a victim narrative.”
She feels this sentiment is especially relevant in the wake of systemic police violence against Black Americans.
“Recent events have motivated even more me to advocate for other communities,” Iyer said. “I want to use my areas of privilege to make a difference. Teaching can be utilized to inform students about systematic problems in the world and give them the power to be good citizens.”
Reach contributing writer Annie Denton at wellness@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @anniesdenton
