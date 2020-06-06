All dressed up in my cap and gown — with nowhere to go

Cap and gowns are arriving in the mail — but in the face of the pandemic, instead of wearing them to strut across the stage in two weeks, you’re letting them get wrinkled on your clothes chair.
Of course a global pandemic occurs in the year you’re supposed to graduate college.
“Neither of my parents went to college, so I didn’t really know what to expect,” Xavier Lowe, a graduating double major in communications and public health, said. “Commencement meant one day specifically to celebrate me and my accomplishments, as well as the accomplishments of my classmates.”
I find solace in knowing that historically, ending one’s college odyssey was not reliant on the conditions of the location. The first official college commencement, where the famous graduation song, “Pomp and Circumstance Marches,” was first played, was held at Yale University in 1905. It took place in a building with such poor infrastructure that the attendees and faculty wore robes in order to stay warm in the harsh winter conditions.
Arguably, the current conditions of the world are comparable to a hard winter: dismal and unrelentingly uncertain.
The culmination of the class of 2020’s college experience has not been especially laid back. Entering higher education while staring face-to-face with adulthood was nerve-wracking enough without having to adapt to life under Trump’s new presidency. Now as this chapter closes, we are on a worldwide lockdown, living with political unrest, protesting against racial injustices and haven’t been to campus in over two months.
“I never really had the feeling where I wasn’t going to graduate,” Emma Arnold, a class of 2020 medical anthropology and global health major, said. “It would be different if that was not my story. It must be hard for the students who are first-generation to spend the money, time, and effort to get to this point and then not get the reward of graduation.”
After all, college commencement might as well have been written into the Declaration of Independence for the way we treat it as a rite of passage into the “American Dream.” Without a ceremony, this year’s graduating class is left grappling for closure and missing out on that feeling that other classes have had.
Looking back on the calloused fingers after putting miles on your keyboard, developing chronic back pain in Odegaard at 1 a.m., submitting assignments at 11:59 p.m., surprising yourself with good grades after yet another, “OK, THIS quarter was my most difficult quarter,” you pushed through every obstacle.
To add to this monumental loss, many feel that the university is not handling the situation with the competency class of 2020 hoped for. A petition circulating in early April urged the university to reconsider its plan to schedule the commencement as a combined commencement with class of 2021 and instead push to a later date in 2020.
“Maybe I am just being superstitious, but I feel like COVID-19 could affect 2021’s graduation,” Lowe said. “I know it's unintended, it wasn’t meant to be this way, and a lot of people are in the same boat as me; that’s comforting.”
A pandemic can cancel physical gatherings, but nothing can rid you of the days you wanted to give up — the times you cried in public. It takes unwavering courage and perseverance to make it to graduation.
Regard yourself with the same respect the well-esteemed have shown you. There is a reason the Obamas have taken the time to recognize this class: both in 2016 and again in June 2020.
“Our greatness has never, ever come from sitting back and feeling entitled to what we have,” Michelle Obama said at the City College of New York 2016 commencement. “No — our greatness has always come from people who expect nothing and take nothing for granted — folks who work hard for what they have then reach back and help others after them.”
The fact is that COVID-19 has the steering wheel, and we are just along for the ride. But the class of 2020 has endured years of dismay and adapted to worse. Its upbringing has been underlined by social justice unrest, school shootings, and cataclysmic climate change. It deserves all the recognition past classes received and to partake in the profound symbolism of this achievement.
This graduation will go down in history. This is the class that, with a motivation toward change and reform, claimed their education despite the hurdles set before them. Being a witness to the social issues left in the pandemic’s wake, it is the first class that will leave campus with new ideas and innovations to make a brighter future after COVID-19.
On the day of virtual commencement, wear the gown with pride and move the tassel from right to left, symbolizing completion and metaphorically signing your name on your work, then toss your cap up like it’s your last worry.
Even from your living room, take this time to recognize your achievements, sacrifices, actualizations, and hardships. While you revel in yours, acknowledge the power and unity within the collective class of 2020 all basking in theirs, undeterred by uncertainty and adversity.
“Employers are going to ask us “How do you handle change?” Arnold laughed. “We are the class who didn’t get a graduation because of a pandemic. I think because of that our class of 2020 will be so much more resilient.”
Reach writer Beth Cassidy at wellness@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @serotoninprince
