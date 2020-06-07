Top 10 UW sports moments over the past four years

In the past four years, the Washington athletics program has experienced multiple coaching changes, many firsts, a new apparel sponsor, and now an unprecedented shutdown due to a pandemic.
It’s time to take a look back at all the milestones for the UW athletics over the past four years.
Football wins Pac-12 championship, advances to first college football playoff
The Washington football team experienced its most dominant stretch in at least 15 years, appearing in three consecutive New Year’s Six bowls between 2016-18 and winning two Pac-12 championships. No year was as great as 2016, though, when the Huskies won their first conference title since the Pac-12 was expanded to 12 teams, knocking off No. 8 Colorado and punching their ticket to the College Football Playoff (CFP).
While the season ended sooner than hoped, losing to Alabama in the Peach Bowl, 24-7, Washington finished the year ranked No. 4 in the AP poll, its highest finish since the end of the 2000 season at No. 3 following their Rose Bowl victory over Purdue.
Three years later, the Huskies are still the most recent Pac-12 team to qualify for the CFP.
Kelsey Plum sets all-time NCAA scoring record
Heading into Senior Day at Hec Edmundson Pavilion, Kelsey Plum was already the top scorer in Pac-12 women’s basketball history. Plum had her eyes set on new sights, though: the NCAA career scoring record held by Jackie Stiles with 3,393 points.
Prior to their game against Utah, Plum was 54 points short of the mark.
Two hours later, Plum exploded for a career-high 57 points, eclipsing Stiles’ mark by three points to become the greatest scorer in NCAA history.
Although the Huskies were bounced in the third round of the NCAA tournament, Plum added to her record, finishing her career with 3,527 points and was selected with the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft.
Hopkins in, Romar out
Coming off its sixth straight year without an NCAA tournament appearance and its worst record in conference play in school history, the Washington men’s basketball team needed a change. For the first time in 15 seasons, Lorenzo Romar would no longer be the coach of the Huskies.
After serving as an assistant to Jim Boeheim at Syracuse for more than two decades, Mike Hopkins became a head coach for the first time on March 19, 2017, when he was announced as the successor to Romar.
With him, Hopkins brought Boeheim’s famous 2-3 zone defense, which allowed the Huskies to excel to a 21-13 record in his first season at the helm. In his first three years as head coach, the UW has accumulated a 63-39 record and a league-best defense, a Pac-12 regular-season championship, and an NCAA tournament appearance in 2018-19.
Baseball heads to Omaha
Two months into the season, the Washington baseball team was sitting at 18-18. With a month left in the season, it seemed unlikely that the Huskies were about to make a run for the postseason.
But that’s exactly what they did.
Pulling off five straight series wins, the Huskies qualified for the regional round for the third time in Lindsay Meggs’ nine years at the UW. Three consecutive victories led to a matchup in the super regionals with Cal State Fullerton, which Washington won and advanced to the College World Series in Omaha for the first time in program history.
While they were bounced after two games by eventual champions Oregon State, the trip to the CWS, a perfect game by Joe DeMers, and four picks in the 2018 MLB draft, highlighted by far the most memorable season by a Washington baseball team in its 117-year history.
Softball makes a deep run at the 2018 WCWS
The Washington softball team has been a consistent powerhouse in collegiate softball for well over a decade, and 2018 served as no exception, as the Huskies came as close to tasting a national championship since they won it all in 2009.
Led by the bats of Taylor Van Zee, Sis Bates, and Julia DePonte, and the arms of Gabbie Plain and Taran Alvelo, the Huskies earned the No. 5 seed in the NCAA tournament following a 44-8 regular season.
Unbeaten through the regionals and super regionals, the Huskies headed to the College World Series where they knocked off No. 1 Oregon and No. 4 Oklahoma twice, setting up a best-of-three championship series with No. 6 Florida State.
Failing to get their bats going, the Huskies dropped a close game one to the Seminoles, 1-0 before an 8-3 loss in game two ended their season.
Huskies play in first Rose Bowl in 18 years
Following a 10-3 victory over Utah in the Pac-12 championship, senior running back Myles Gaskin posed for pictures with a rose between his teeth, signifying a game the Washington football team had long strived to return to: the Rose Bowl.
On New Year’s Day, the Huskies took the field against Ohio State for “The Granddaddy of Them All” for the first time in 18 years.
The Huskies fell behind early before attempting a fourth-quarter rally but ultimately fell short of the Buckeyes, 28-23.
While the Huskies were disappointed, the careers of Gaskin and quarterback Jake Browning ended with three consecutive New Year’s Six appearances, two Pac-12 championships, and a 4-0 record over Washington State.
Olivia Gruver sets the NCAA pole vault record
Transferring from Kentucky to the UW for her final season of eligibility, Olivia Gruver arrived on Montlake to defend her NCAA pole vault title.
In her first meet with the Washington track and field team, Gruver took to new heights, setting the NCAA outdoor pole vault record at 15 feet, 6.25 inches. Her mark broke the old record of 15 feet, 5.83 inches set by Arkansas’ Sandi Morris five years prior.
Gruver had her eyes set on the Olympics this summer, but due to COVID-19 she will try again next year, with the Tokyo Olympics delayed until 2021.
Washington sweeps 2019 Windermere Cup
For the first time in the 33-year history of the Windermere Cup, the German National Team was invited to the shores of the Montlake Cut.
Under the sunny skies of early May, the Washington crew teams welcomed the Germans by sweeping both races, with the women’s rowing team dominating the 2,000-meter race, winning by over 5.5 seconds. The men followed suit, topping the visiting Germans by nearly 5 seconds.
The UW women went on to win the NCAA championship a few weeks later, with the men winning the team championship and placing second in the varsity eight at the IRA championships.
Adidas Sponsorship
On April 10, 2018, the UW accepted a record-breaking deal for Adidas to become the new sponsor for its athletic department. The deal, worth $120 million over 10 years, was one of the top 10 richest apparel contracts at the time it was signed.
Adidas replaced Nike after its 20-year tenure as the UW apparel sponsor, whose most recent deal, signed in 2009, was paying the UW $3.5 million per year, significantly less than the $12 million per year agreed to with Adidas.
Adidas became the official sponsor on July 1, 2019, and the football uniforms were unveiled the following day to the media.
While the football uniforms were similar to the classic purple tops and gold bottoms, Adidas made some distinct changes with other sports, featuring the school logo across the chest for basketball and softball.
With nine years left on the deal, there is still plenty of time left for Adidas to make additional alterations to the purple and gold uniforms.
Roberson scores perfect 10 on beam
On Feb. 15, 2020, Evanni Roberson stole the show.
At the Huskies’ meet against Arizona, the senior from Puyallup, Washington, scored the first perfect 10 on beam in the history of Washington gymnastics, and the first 10 for any event since Emily Pritchard in 2004.
Two weeks later, Roberson did it again, nailing a perfect beam routine to pace Washington to their best beam score ever, and the Huskies scored a season-high 197.600 against No. 4 Utah.
Following the season, Roberson was named first-team All-Pac-12 and second-team All-American for beam and all-around.
