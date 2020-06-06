Unemployment and your mental health

As the coronavirus has slammed the brakes on our economy, the unemployment rate is at its highest since the Great Depression. Numerous businesses have closed, many summer internships have been canceled, and many students graduating in the near future are concerned about finding jobs.
The impact of unemployment is not strictly financial — it can extend to mental health. According to one study conducted in Bosnia and Herzegovina, long-term unemployment can double one’s risk of experiencing certain mental health conditions such as depression and anxiety.
Hall Health therapist Ricardo Hidalgo notes that two students who are both struggling to find work can each react differently depending on other circumstances and identities that shape how they interpret this predicament. The greater the extent to which unemployment creates instability for any given individual, the more likely it is to negatively affect their mental health.
In order to improve mental wellbeing during times of instability, Hidalgo notes the importance of learning to live with fear and to process — rather than avoid — our feelings.
“It’s the most natural, normal thing in the world to be scared,” Hidalgo said.
Hidalgo noted that there is no right or wrong immediate response to current world events and that “there’s no such thing as over- or under-reacting.”
Rather than immediately reaching for distractions from fear and stress related to unemployment, Hidalgo recommends that people sit with these emotions until they pass and recognize how they manifest as bodily sensations.
To avoid ruminating and being caught in cyclical worries and stress, we have to switch our focus.
This involves emphasizing “what we’re perceiving and sensing rather than what we’re imagining and thinking and remembering,” Hidalgo said.
Once we’re able to feel tougher emotions and let them pass without catastrophizing the future in our minds, our ability to grow and face adversity improves drastically. On the other hand, when we distract ourselves to avoid our emotions, eventually these defenses break down or create more harm than good.
Danny Arguetty, mindfulness manager at the IMA, also recommends that students worried about unemployment stay present and aware.
“The key is to not jump ahead, be realistic as to what is down the track but notice and stop the mind when it wants to catastrophize the future,” Arguetty said in an email.
Arguetty suggests journaling, exercise, and self-compassion to manage stress during this time.
For students who are graduating soon and worried about their job prospects, Arguetty offered specific recommendations, such as practicing self-care, as well as finding ways other than employment to derive self-worth. And connecting with loved ones, seeking therapy or counseling, or finding a support group is also important.
“Remember that what you studied has value and that there is a place for you in the world,” Arguetty said.
For those experiencing unemployment related to the coronavirus, it is important to acknowledge the extreme challenges of this particular situation while retaining hope for the future.
If you are struggling with the financial aspect of unemployment, visiting the Employment Security Department can help you receive unemployment benefits for your specific situation. The Office of Student Financial Aid is helping students who have emergency aid requests, including helping them secure short-term loans. Various crowdfunding platforms are providing financial assistance to people and businesses during the pandemic, including the UW Seattle COVID-19 Emergency Student Fund. Finally, various career workshops and centers can help connect students to temporary employment.
Reach writer Isobel Williamson at wellness@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @IsobelW18
