‘Addressing graduation in the year 2020’: Seniors in CMS collaborate on short film from afar

When a group of graduating students in the cinema & media studies (CMS) department heard their graduation was going to be online, they raised the question of how they could use their medium of study, namely film, to capture this current moment of global pandemic and Zoom culture.
“We didn’t really have any direction, we just sort of brought it up in capstone one day: What if we collaborated on a short film addressing graduation in the year 2020?” senior Mathew Cohn said.
Cohn, along with nine other graduating seniors, intended to make the film to celebrate the graduating class and to capture the aesthetics of quarantine. The film starts off in a Zoom writing room that aims to convey a film studio dynamic amid the complications of COVID-19 and then goes into breakout rooms which showcase individual shorts that the students filmed in their own households with limited equipment. The film ends with a graduation montage that aims to showcase the approximately 45 seniors graduating from the CMS department this year.
The project, according to Cohn and fellow graduating seniors David Yama, Zach Chilcote, and Nathan Dills, has been a feat of collaboration from afar, building trust over video call, and overcoming constraints placed on the creative process by the pandemic.
According to Yama, not having access to the camera equipment that the UW offers and not being able to edit next to one another in the media arcade has made the making of the film a bit more challenging; however, overcoming these challenges only increased the value of the process for him and others.
“When I started editing, there were so many roadblocks right away, but now I know how to do a bunch of stuff in editing,” Yama said. “And so the limitations can really be a great learning opportunity.”
Regardless, beyond the logistical and material challenges of the film’s production, the team found solace in the trust they could place on one another from a distance. Zoom calls became a space for thinking out ideas and “cutting, refining, zeroing in” on a cohesive storyline.
“Everybody in the program is really supportive, so you can really come forward with any of your ideas and even if it's terrible, Matt or whoever, will be like, ‘Okay that’s cool, but what if we did this?’” Dills said. “It’s just a really collaborative, supportive place for ideas.”
The CMS department, which branched off from the comparative literature department to become a free-standing major in 2017, isn’t specifically centered around film making, however, that hasn’t stopped a handful of students in the department from aiming to have professional careers in film.
According to Yama, about half of the students in the major want to make films and use the major’s focus in film studies to inform their knowledge of film making. The short film illustrates this, as Yama and Wilhoite talked about the movements that influenced their project’s aesthetics, including film noir and German expressionism.
“It’s not necessarily the ideal program for learning how to make film, [yet] we still utilize what we’re getting from it to further ourselves in film making,” Yama said.
While the students expressed their desire to make a career in film, there is an element of impending doom that comes with the impact of COVID-19 on the film industry’s immediate future.
On one hand, the realities of COVID-19 may allow for the young filmmakers to take this time to focus on independent projects, and in the case of Yama, spend time on long, light-weight backpacking trips. On the other, there are new unavoidable constraints placed on these graduates as they enter the world beyond the UW.
“It’s just kind of that where it’s like we’re going to be on our own, need to pay the bills, we might just have to have a different start to our careers than maybe we envisioned,” Cohn said.
The others echoed this sentiment. Looking into the future amid the current circumstances of global pandemic and a potential recession isn’t necessarily inspiring for graduates across campus. But although it’s hard to ignore the uncertainty of the moment, the collaborative film project did offer these students a chance to make something in celebration of their graduation.
“The project has provided a sense of finality,” Dills said. “I’ve been four years in this program, it feels like everything that I’ve worked up to is ending without any sort of closure, for me this is a big piece of closure of my time at UW and in the program.”
The students plan on posting the film to YouTube on June 12 to share with fellow graduates, friends, families, and alumni.
