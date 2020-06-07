Kirshenbaum: The 10 defining moments of my college career

When I was working out this pitch with my editor, I asked for a rough word count. He said it could go on the longer end, which made it a little easier.
Then, he said something along the lines of “... because this is sort of going to be your goodbye to the sports section, right?” which hit home more than a little.
Covering sports for The Daily has more or less been the entirety of my college experience. I joined the staff as soon as I was able, and by the end of my first quarter on campus was writing absolutely awful scouting reports for the Game Daily like this. It’s fine, go ahead and laugh.
During the next four years, I’d do more and more with the Daily, spending most of my time as Sports Editor before moving up to Managing Editor. But all that time I was still also just a beat reporter. As I tried to help my writers grow as reporters and storytellers, I was doing the same, learning something new from experience each and every day at practice, in interviews, or in the press box.
Pretty much all of the friends I made in college came from The Daily, and most of those came in the sports section. I’m hard-pressed to come up with a highlight from my time at the UW that isn’t somehow related to sports or journalism.
I wanted to come up with a list of the days or games that were the most important to my time in Seattle. Not necessarily the best moments for UW. There’s no Dominic Green buzzer-beater against Arizona. Neither of Gabbie Plain’s back-to-back no-hitters made the list, or Kelsey Plum breaking the all-time scoring record (though that was a close No. 11). No, there are way too many pure standout moments to narrow down into a list of 10.
Instead, I wanted to come up with the moments that inspired my growth, taught me a lesson, or just made me realize how lucky I was to be in this position and sports journalism for a career. Getting it down to 20 was hard, 10 was downright impossible. But here’s my best shot:
Sept. 30, 2016: Football vs. Stanford
When I decided to come to the UW, this game was circled on my calendar.
I grew up 10 minutes from Stanford’s campus. Both of my parents were alums. At the 2008 spring game, a then-in-college Richard Sherman signed my t-shirt, which is now framed on the cardinal-and-white walls of my childhood room.
As luck would have it, the very first game during my time at the UW — a week after move-in and two days after classes started — was No. 7 Stanford at No. 10 Washington.
It was an obvious benchmark, the clearest possible separation between my pre-college and college life, and the game set the tone for my one season of being a Washington fan.
Oh, and one more thing. As we milled around on the turf at Husky Stadium, taking selfies after storming the field following a 44-6 beatdown, I grabbed my roommate by the shoulder, pointed up to the press box, and attempted to call my shot.
“Give me a year or two, and I’ll be watching the games from up there.”
March 8, 2017: Softball vs. Penn State
My first home game on the softball beat was supposed to come at the Husky Softball Classic. But when Seattle U’s team became sick, the Huskies were plenty happy to fill out their schedule with a couple extra games against Penn State which had come to the PNW early to face the Redhawks. The only problem was a camp at the UW that Wednesday, so my first home game ended up being played in Capitol Hill at Seattle’s softball field.
The naive out-of-state student I was, that day was also my first time using the bus system, so of course I took the wrong one, got lost, and had to walk an extra mile to get to the field.
The only other distinct memory I have of that game is the cold. Once the sun went down, it hovered around freezing, and the press box at Seattle U is entirely made out of metal, effectively turning it into a meat freezer.
I got back to my dorm late, tired and cold, with another five home games scheduled for the next three days, but I had a beat of my own. I didn’t let go of it for the next three years.
May 6, 2017: The Windermere Cup
After joining the sports section, I got to know how big rowing was at Washington, and leading up to the first weekend in May, I learned all about the Windermere Cup. I wasn’t covering it — we had a young guy in his first quarter on staff named Alec Dietz doing that — but my parents were in town and I figured it would be a cool thing to watch in the morning before walking to the softball field for the UW’s penultimate home game of the season that afternoon.
We walked down to the Montlake Cut and were amazed by the sheer numbers of spectators. We made our way over the bridge, looking down at the races, before deciding to keep going and find a spot to sit down on the walls of the cut.
Did you spot our mistake?
The Huskies swept all races, beating the top-billed crews from China by 30 seconds in both the men’s and women’s races. All of the crews rowed back up the cut as fans cheered, and my parents and I started to leave.
We took what we thought was a shortcut to the top of the hill, only to find a 6-foot-high wall in our way. With some struggling, a lot of mud, and a couple strained muscles, we got over it and found ourselves on the wrong side of a now-open Montlake Bridge. I had under an hour until first pitch.
Calling an uber, we ended up going all the way around, taking 520 to I-5, cutting through campus, pulling up outside Hec Ed, and rushing into the softball press box as lineups were being announced.
Lesson learned. Always watch the Windermere Cup from the UW side of the cut.
Nov. 4, 2017: Football vs. Oregon
It wasn’t my first home game covering the football team. It wasn’t even my first home Pac-12 game. But it was Oregon, and the crowd at Husky Stadium rose to the occasion. There were multiple times I just turned and looked at Alec next to me in the press box in awe of the din.
The noise at Husky Stadium builds on itself. When Oregon started its third drive in a 3-3 game, it was crowd-getting-revved-up-again-after-an-offensive-possession loud. After a short gain, it got louder for second-and-6, when a run busted in the backfield made it even louder for third down. When Braxton Burmeister got nowhere near the marker on a keeper, Husky Stadium exploded, knowing who was going to be deep for the Dawgs on the ensuing punt.
Older reporters always tell me how lucky I am that I covered Washington after they remodeled the Husky Stadium press box so it doesn’t shake as much as it used to. But when Dante Pettis weaved through the first few tacklers, the noise continued to grow, and my laptop definitely started bouncing as Pettis hit the sideline to break the NCAA career record for punt return touchdowns.
It’s still the loudest moment I’ve ever heard, anywhere.
Oct. 13, 2018: Football vs. Oregon
In three seasons of covering UW football, this still might be the best game from start-to-finish that I saw. A look at the box score shows how evenly Washington and Oregon were through all 60 minutes, and as the fourth quarter wound down, I found myself on the field at Autzen Stadium, with no clue how it was going to end.
I did the rounds to find each of our photographers and make sure they knew the situation. Either UW was going to win and we’d find ourselves surrounded by a few thousand angry fans, or Oregon was going to win and those fans would storm the field.
It turned out to be the latter. The Ducks won and the fans stormed the field. I ended up writing what to that point was my favorite gamer. On the drive back to Seattle, Alec and I blew a tire at 10 p.m., limped into Albany, Oregon, to spend the night, and went to the one repair shop open on Sundays to get fixed up the next day.
It was an interesting road trip, to say the least.
Nov. 23, 2018: The Apple Cup in the snow
The night before — Thanksgiving night — I met my girlfriend’s extended family for the first time. We had to excuse ourselves from the table midway through dinner to cover the Husky Marching Band’s bus accident, then go back and explain that yes, I would be making the same trip early the next morning.
My alarm went off Friday morning around 5 a.m., and by 6, a car with myself and three photographers headed east. We got to Pullman in the early afternoon, met up with Alec and more media reinforcements, tried to find a place to get lunch, realized that nothing good was open on the Friday after Thanksgiving, and settled for Del Taco.
When we got to Martin Stadium, the chance of previously-promised snow seemed lower; it was cold, but not quite cold enough. By the time warmups began, rain was falling. By the first quarter, in the words of photographer Conor Courtney, it was “sorta” snowing. Just minutes later, it was coming down hard, just in time for WSU to botch a snap on fourth-and-1 in the red zone.
The final three quarters, complete with a fumble on a kickoff, a blocked PAT returned the other way, a lot of Myles Gaskin, and a sad Gardner Minshew, can only be described as the most absurd game I’ve ever watched.
March 14, 2019: Men’s basketball vs. USC at the Pac-12 Tournament
When both of our men’s basketball beat writers had to take finals the week of the Men’s Basketball Pac-12 Tournament in 2019, Alec and I stepped up to kill our grades in the name of student journalism.
The good news for our travel budget was that UW had a first-round bye, so we could save money by paying for one less night at the hotel. The bad news? We had to leave the day of Washington’s first game, and the Huskies tipped off at noon, so our flight left at the crack of dawn.
For whatever reason, Alec and I thought it would be smart to save money on a Lyft and took the last Link train down the night before, getting to SeaTac just after midnight with more than seven hours to kill in an empty terminal.
Once we got to Vegas, it was a brief stop at the hotel, then straight to T-Mobile Arena for the game.
Instead of rotating out press members depending on which team was playing, every single writer got their own seat for the entire tournament. Ours were on the sideline near the corner, and when Matisse Thybulle sealed the win with a windmill dunk it was right in front of us. After the game, we did interviews in the locker room, then came back out to the court to transcribe and write, with the next game going on 10 feet in front of us.
The experience was amazing.
Leaving the stadium, our Uber driver got lost trying on the way to pick us up and took an extra 45 minutes to a 10-minute drive. And remember how it was finals week?
Yeah, I had an essay due that night.
June 1, 2019: Day 2 in Oklahoma City
Saturday at the Women’s College World Series in OKC started early, with the UW starting its run through the losers’ bracket with an 11 a.m. first pitch on a beautiful day. A win against Minnesota would move the Huskies on to another game that night, a loss meant the end of their season.
I figured out quickly that I’d be in for a long day of work. Morganne Flores went deep to left field to put the Dawgs ahead in the first inning, and through five frames, Washington controlled the game.
Then the storm hit. Lightning went from being “in the area” to being right on top of us. The scoreboard in center field showed static on multiple occasions. Wind blew the tarp off the field and into the air. It was probably the biggest storm this West Coast kid has ever seen, and there wasn’t much I could do for the next three hours than hang out in the press box and marvel.
Once the storm passed, it once again broke into a beautiful day, like nothing had happened, and the UW put the finishing touches on Minnesota.
Then it was just a matter of waiting five hours and writing another article before the Huskies took the field for the second time that day. Taran Alvelo threw the first pitch a few minutes before 8:30 in a game that was supposed to start at 6 p.m., then mowed through the Oklahoma State lineup time and time again, striking out 16 in a 1-0 win that wrapped up just before 10:15 local time.
I think Conor and I left the press box before midnight, giving us about 10 hours before we had to be back at Hall of Fame Stadium ...
June 2, 2019: Softball vs. UCLA
… for what ended up being the best game I covered in my four years as a student journalist. Doesn’t matter the sport.
Going into Sunday, Washington was at an obvious disadvantage, needing to beat UCLA twice in a row. The Huskies were coming off of a marathon day while the Bruins had Saturday off. And, of course, UCLA had Rachel Garcia.
The Bruin’s star had thrown 12 shutout innings against the Huskies in two regular-season appearances. As we got back to Hall of Fame Stadium, it seemed to me that Washington’s best chance was to grind out a morning win, forcing Garcia to throw a lot of pitches, and then jump on the Game 2 starter before the Bruins could bring their ace back. It was a long shot against tough odds, and the UW pitching duo of Alvelo and Gabbie Plain had to be perfect.
It almost happened too, but Garcia was just too good.
Plain started, and traded scoreless innings with Garcia for six frames. Then Alvelo came in and did so for three more. In the fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth, the Huskies got runners into scoring position with less than two outs, and it became clearer and clearer that it just may not happen.
Garcia came up in the bottom of the eighth with the game on her bat, and drove a rope into left field that Sami Reynolds jumped up to snag, saving the UW’s season. Two innings later though, Garcia came back up to the plate — this time with Plain back in the circle — and made sure, homering to deep left to finally break the scoreless deadlock and end it.
As Garcia rounded the bases, the other writers and I could only stare at each other in the press box and laugh.
Nov. 7-11, 2019: The Oregon road trip
My favorite types of road trips are the longer ones. There’s something about traveling and knowing that it’s not just an in-and-out, one-game-and-it’s-over experience. Even trips like the Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament or the WCWS had the possibility that each day could be the UW’s last, making nothing certain, and keeping the prospect of needing to find a flight back hanging over our heads.
But this past November, I got to do a real, pressure-free road trip. With the volleyball team facing the Oregon schools on the road, and the football team also in Corvallis, my three best friends on the paper — Hailey Robinson, Lydia Ely, and Alec — decided we’d do the whole weekend.
Our drive down was as chaotic as our music choices, a 15-hour-long playlist including classic rock, rap, pop-punk, k-pop, and musical theater — Alec’s choice. We headed straight for Matthew Knight Arena and covered the volleyball team’s sweep of Oregon. The next morning, it was a drive to Corvallis, dropping our bags at an Airbnb, and going to Reser Stadium for a football game.
That Saturday was filled with breakfast — the house we were at had its own chickens and told us we could use as many eggs as we could gather, which was a new experience — going to the Oregon coast, and spending hours with the house’s cat, Helen. Then on Sunday, we had one more volleyball game, before the drive back home.
It was stress-free, it was fun, it was with a few of my favorite people.
It was the perfect road trip.
Reach Managing Editor Josh Kirshenbaum at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @J_Kirshenbaum
