One student’s trek through the local education system, from elementary school to college graduation

Being a resource for English Language Learner (ELL) students drove Qiqi Cai to embark on her path towards being a teacher in the Seattle public schools.
Cai was named to the Husky 100 this year for her dedication to helping students find belonging in schooling. She said she knows that maybe she cannot change the education system entirely, but strives to be a resource and an aid for students who have barriers navigating the system.
Cai grew up in Taishan, Guangdong in southern China and immigrated to south Seattle when she was 10, where she started her journey within the American education system
The transition into the American public school system was quite difficult. Cai was a part of the previously known English as a Second Language (ESL) program, now known as the ELL program, at Beacon Hill International Elementary School.
“I did not feel supported enough to learn,” Cai said. “There were moments where I didn't turn in homework assignments because I didn't know that they were assigned.”
During her childhood, Cai said she found a supportive community within the sport of ultimate frisbee. She joined an inclusive ultimate frisbee program for young women called Age Up, a non-profit organization that supports youth. Her first experience in social activism was through Age Up workshops, which educated her about the injustices that happen within the Seattle community and beyond, and led to her passion of giving back.
“A lot of people view it as a place with high crime rates and low achievement,” she said. “Through the southend ultimate community a lot of youth like myself had support to escape from that stigma.”
It was important to Cai to have access to her family so that she could support them within the language barrier, so she decided to attend the UW..
At the beginning of Cai’s time at the UW in 2016, her English class included service learning and this provided the opportunity to volunteer with low-income ELL students. As a volunteer, Cai helped students with their homework after school. She worked for the Chinese Information and Service Center (CISC) where she got hands-on experience helping kids that were in the same position she once was.
“[It was a] surreal experience to be able to support students that mirror my experiences in school,” Cai said. “It propelled me to think about the ways I could empower underrepresented students.”
Helping in the CISC ignited Cai’s passion to teach and inspired her to choose the American ethnic studies major and a minor in education, learning and society.
She was recently accepted into a master’s in teaching program at the UW called “Seattle Teacher Residency.” She said she is very thankful to have a clear purpose during this time; the program starts in summer quarter 2020 and consists of a year long residency within Seattle Public Schools. Her long term aspiration is to teach elementary students and get an ELL endorsement to help kids transition into an English-dominated system.
As Cai moves on from her undergraduate education at the UW, she leaves with gratitude for her time here. She said she maintains the mentality that, even though there may be points during your undergrad experience when you feel you don’t belong, there is always an opportunity at the UW to get involved and find your place.
Reach contributing writer Tally Williams-Gurian at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @TGurian
