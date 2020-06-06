Senior Goodbye: Mo Tilmo

My time with The Daily has been incredibly rewarding, challenging, anxiety-inducing, and just about everything in the middle. I didn’t know what I would get myself into when I decided to join The Daily, but boy am I glad that I signed up.
I look back on the first time I entered the newsroom and see this nervous, timid photographer who was just trying to find the room for the photo development class. Never would I have thought that I would be the photo editor for The Daily, but sometimes you even surprise yourself. There were a lot of people who helped me along the way.
To the people directly tied to The Daily who pushed me to be a better student and photographer and taught me to look at things with a different lens: I cannot thank you enough. I want to thank Molly, Conor, and Andreas for taking a chance when y’all decided to hire me in Spring 2019. I am beyond grateful that you did.
Thank you for being patient, kind, and completely understanding with me, Lydia. I cannot imagine how this last year of being a co-photo editor would have been without you. I couldn’t have asked for a better work partner.
Thank you Mira, for taking a chance on me and hiring me to be the photo editor even though I would miss an entire quarter. Thank you to Ash, Jake, and Armon for making my return to The Daily in the winter quarter so seamless and being really easy people to work with. Walking home with you all during winter quarter is something I will hold close to me forever. I cannot wait to see what the future holds for y’all.
And a huge thank you to everyone in the newsroom. I often get asked why I smile so much, and it’s because I was surrounded by such wonderful people in that room that I couldn’t help but smile.
And to the people who weren’t directly tied to my Daily experience, I want to thank you. You all have made me the person that I am today.
I’m not particularly good at giving advice but I will leave y’all with this piece that I got from a dear friend: “Sometimes you surprise yourself.”
Mo Tilmo
Co-Photo Editor Winter 2020 - Spring 2020
The Daily Spring 2019- Spring 2020
